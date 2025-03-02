The neurosis or neuroticismalso known as Emotional instability It is a psychological feature that defines part of the personality, of the psychic characteristics of a person. Being neurotic usually implies an enegative emotional stated for long periods of time That, in addition, they can be worsened with other problems such as anxiety, feelings of guilt, depression, anger or even envy. Neurosis is a psychological disorder that makes those suffering from it, but it is a relatively manageable condition. You are always in contact with reality, there is no depersonalization.

Causes of neurosis

The development of a neurotic personality depends on several factors; For example, neurotic people are more affected by seasonal changes, suffer more stress and have less capacity to face it and day -to -day challenges. Some factors that can favor emotional stability and the development of a neurosis are:

– Unstructured family.

– Affective deficiencies.

– Overprotection or infraction.

– Hereditary factors.

– Angustly vital events especially during childhood (abuse; abandonment; abuse; losses of a parent; physical loss in solo, for example, in a forest).

– Social, environmental and cultural conditions.

Types of Neurosis:

– Of anguish. It is episodic and usually presents pessimisms and somatic discomforts such as tingling, numbness and dizziness.

– Phobic: intense irrational fears towards objects or situations. It can lead to anguish attacks.

– Obsessive. Persistent thoughts of distressing and uncontrollable content. There are depression and feeling of guilt.

– Hypochondriac. Constant concern about one’s health and reference of disease symptoms.

-Dressive. Excessive self -criticism, low self -confidence and self -esteem. There may be physical discomfort.

– Neurastenic. Weakness, fatigue and low self -esteem.

– Depersonalization. Feelings of unreality and strangeness Hacina oneself and towards the environment, episodes of panic can occur.

– Hysterical. There are conversational type with an attitude of indifference, paradoxical paralysis, convulsive crises, sensory differences and pain; and dissociative type with alterations of consciousness and the sense of identity. Angustia is not evident.

Neurosis symptoms

The signs of neurosis or neuroticism are usually:

– Continuous sadness.

– Frequent emotional suffering.

– Lack of interest in doing things that have fun or report pleasure.

– Intolerance to others.

– Irritability and “explosions” in conversations with other people.

– Excessive sweating of hands.

– Anxiety.

– Interpersonal relationship problems.

– Tendency to shyness.

– Feelings of anguish and guilt.

– Inability to make appropriate decisions.

– Excessive concerns without apparent cause.

– Development of ritual or repetitive behaviors type Obsessive-compulsive disorder.

– Excessive order.

– Irregular or insomnia rest.

– Headache.

– Weak will.

– Loss of the desire to work or difficulty going to work or leaving home.

– Excessive concern.

Neurosis diagnosis

Clinical interview

The psychiatrist or the psychologist can establish the diagnosis of neurosis based on the interview with the patient in which special attention will be paid to the patient’s life history. You can also perform a series of test type tests.

Treatment and medication of neurosis

Psychotherapy and drugs

The treatment based on psychotherapy sessions to modify the perceptions and unfocused interpretations that the patient has about himself is usually the treatment of choice. If the level of gravity of neurosis is high, it may be necessary to combine it with a pharmacological treatment to appease acute symptoms such as anxiety or depression.

Neurosis prevention

There is no

No prevention measures have been described against neurosis but they are usually recommended to bring healthy lifestyle habits such as:

– A healthy and balanced diet.

– Promote healthy social relations.

– Perform outdoor activities.

– Have a hobby.

– Follow a relaxation routine.

