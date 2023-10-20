Daddy Yankee He returned to the world of reggaeton, but not as a singer, but as part of the production of a new series for Netflix. The famous singer recently debuted with ‘Neon’a comedy that has reached the streaming giant and stars Tyler Dean Flores. In this one, the ‘Gasolina’ singer not only appears as a producer, as he also has cameos in some chapters.

If you want to know more details about ‘Neón’, then we will tell you everything about this new series produced by Daddy Yankee: what it is about, how many episodes it has and which actors make up the cast.

When does ‘Neon’ premiere on Netflix?

The Serie ‘Neon’which was produced by Daddy Yankeecame to Netflix he Thursday October 19, 2023. After announcing his retirement from music, the reggaeton singer returns to the world of entertainment with this eight-episode comedy, in which he shows his new side as an audiovisual producer. In this fiction, we can also see him in brief cameos.

What is ‘Neón’, a series produced by Daddy Yankee, about?

‘Neon’ is a comedy series that tells the journey of three loyal friends, ‘Santi’, ‘Ness’ and Félix, who share the dream of becoming great reggaeton talents. With their goal in front of them and ready to achieve it, they travel to Miami, where they collide with the reality of a music industry full of appearances, in which they must face the challenges of performing in front of few people, receiving harsh criticism and living in a car.

Meet the cast of the series ‘Neón’

‘Neón’ is the new Netflix series produced by Daddy Yankee. Photo: Netflix

Tyler Dean Flores is ‘Santi’

Emma Ferreira is ‘Ness’

Jordan Mendoza is Felix

Courtney Taylor is Mine

Génesis Rodríguez is ‘Isa’

Santiago Cabrera is Oscar

Alycia Pascual Peña is Celeste

Jordana Brewster as Gina

Rubén Rabasa is Eduardo.

