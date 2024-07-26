All persons who wish to immigrate to the United States to work and are considered gifted or with exceptional skills within their areas professionalsrequire a EB-2 NIW visa.
The EB-2 NIW visaallows certain foreign professionals or highly qualified persons to apply for a Green Card (permanent residence) without having to have a sponsor or employer with residence in the United States. USA.
Those people who wish to apply for an EB-2 visa and obtain the Green Cardmust prove that they have certified skills in areas that will contribute benefits to the culture, economy, or society in general of the United States.
Specifically, the requirement for this application is “a degree of ability significantly above that normally found in the sciences, letters, or business.”
However, this requirement alone is not enough; it is necessary to meet other criteria, among which the following stand out:
- Professional degree in a field of interest or its equivalent abroad
- Verifiable advanced skills
- Salary above the verifiable average
- Self-petition
- Labor release
- Prove that your professional activity represents a national contribution, such as recognition, awards or letters of recommendation
Remember that you can request an exemption from this requirement in the national interest from the petition submitted in USCIS.
