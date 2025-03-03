What is needed to obtain and renew the passport

If you are thinking of traveling soon or you have planned to move to another country it is essential that you remember to check the necessary documentation and that is in order. It should try that these checks are made as soon as possible because both to issue the passport for the first time and to renew it, it is essential to request an appointment through the Web page of the General Directorate of the Police. In addition to requesting the appointment, it is necessary that you have a series of documents to be able to carry out these procedures. Next, we explain what are the requirements to obtain and renew your passport.

Requesting previous appointment is of total importance. We recommend that you do not leave it for the last minute because you may find that there is waiting list, especially during the seasons with more inflies of displacements, such as summer or Christmas. The application can be made through this link. Once inside, it is only necessary to select the procedure that needs to be done with the date and time that is available and preferred. When you do, it is recommended that you have your documentation by hand, as is the case of the ID, because to enter the system you must identify yourself by entering the document data. In case of not having the data for loss or subtraction of the ID, the National Police facilitates another way through this other link.

What documentation is needed for passport

The Spanish ordinary passport is a public, personal, individual and non -transferable document, issued by the competent bodies of the General State Administration. This document accredits, outside of Spain, the identity and nationality of Spanish citizens and, within the national territory, the same circumstances of those non -resident Spaniards.

Spanish citizens will have the right to obtain the passport as long as they do not meet any of the circumstances:

Having been sentenced to sentences or security measures that entail the deprivation or limitation of their freedom of residence or movements, unless they obtain authorization from the competent judicial body.

When the judicial authority has prohibited its expedition or departure from Spain regarding the interested party who is accused in a criminal process.

Otherwise, when choosing the date and time of the previous appointment, the expedited office will also have to be specified where the passport will be obtained or renewal. According to the portal of Home Officethe petitioners must appear in the office chosen with the timely documentation.

Essential to go personally

For the expedition of the passport, the physical presence of the person to whom it will be issued will be essential, the fertilizer of the legally established rate, in the office of expedition or payment through telematics, and the presentation of the following documents:

National identity document of the applicant in force. This will be returned in the act of your presentation, once the data of this document has been verified with those reflected in the application.

A recent color photograph of the applicant’s face. The characteristics of the photo follow quite concrete requirements. As for size, this should be 32 x 26 mm, with uniform background, white, smooth. The requesting person should appear in the front photo and without glasses of dark crystals or any other garment that can prevent the identification of the person. The photograph must clearly show all the facial features of the person including the oval of the face, the eyebrows, eyes, nose, mouth and chin. The image must be high resolution and in good quality photographic paper.

If the DNI has been obtained or renewed on the same day, photography contribution will not be necessary.

In the event that a citizen requests the renewal or duplicate of a passport that is in force and that has not been lost or subtracted, he must present it in the expedition team at the time of requesting the renewal/duplicate in order to be physically unusable, thus avoiding that a current document remains in circulation.

The rate to be paid in cash or through credit or debit card, in first obtaining or renewal, will be 30.00 euros. There is also the possibility of paying this amount when you request the previous appointment. In case of proving a beneficiary of the numerous family condition, the expedition or renewal will be free.

Get your passport to a minor

The Ministry of Interior and the National Police Headquarters They offer information of interest about minors and guardians. When the person requesting the expedition of the passport is a minor and did not possess the National Identity Document, since his obtaining is not obliged, a literal birth certification must be facilitated. This document may be requested and issued by the corresponding Civil Registry with a maximum of six months to the date of submitting the passport application.

For the expedition of the passport to minors, the express consent of those who have attributed the exercise of parental or guardianship must be recorded. The consent must be provided by all the people who hold the parental authority. Which means that, in the event that parental authority or guardianship is given by both parents, the consent must be provided by both of them.

On the other hand, in the cases of residents abroad that request the passport in diplomatic or consular representations, the National Identity Document may be replaced by the presentation of the passport in force or pending renewal. You will also have the option of presenting the literal certification of the Civil Registry or Consulate in which the applicant is registered.

The National Police specifies that the literal birth certification must have been issued in advance of six months, and their presentation will be mandatory when there are doubts about the Spanish nationality of the applicant.