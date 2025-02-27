What is needed to get your passport to a minor

Family vacations can bring unforgettable memories, but require preparation. It is possible that, engaged in closing itineraries and hotel reservations, you have forgotten to prepare the necessary documentation for the little ones in the house. The passport is a key document, especially if you travel outside the European Union, so it is vital that minors have it up to date.

How to get the ID for the first time to a child

Requesting the issuance of a passport for a minor is a simple procedure, but remember that the presence of the two parents or all individuals who possess the parental authority of the child is strictly necessary. In order for the procedure to be easier, we recommend that you first identify who or who has the parent of the child:

Two progenitors or legal guardians: in this case, it is mandatory that both legal guardians go to the passport. If one of the parents cannot be presented, it is necessary that an authorization or notarial power be presented that certifies its compliance to the expedition the passport.

A parent with parental authority: if one of the parents has been deprived of parental rights, a judgment, order or judicial resolution that accredits it must be submitted. In this way, the other parent may request a passport only with its authorization. Sentence, order or judicial resolution must also be submitted in the case in which two parents hold the parental rights, but their exercise exclusively is attributed to one of them.

Tutoring attributed to a public entity: if who holds parental authority is a dependent entity of the Autonomous Community, the authorization for the expedition of the passport must be granted by that institution. In other words, the document must come from the competent administrative body, regardless of who is the person who will go to the team accompanying the minors.

Regardless of his age, it is also necessary for the child to come when the passport processing takes place, so he remembers taking him with you.

How to make an appointment to get your passport to a minor





Once clarified who can request the expedition of the passport of a minor, remember that you must make an appointment at your closest expediting office, either through the 060 phone or on the website of the National Police. If you request the appointment through the Internet, you must follow the following steps:

Access the dating portal: there are two ways to identify in the dating service of the National Police. One of them is by introducing the data of your National Identity Document (DNI) or your foreigner identity number (NIE). You can also access with electronic ID. Select the appointment: After this, you will ask you the reasons why you request the appointment, so you will have to indicate that it is to get your passport. After this, you can access a calendar with available appointments. It is vital that you pay attention to which expedited office is in the dating system, to ensure that you go to the one that is closer to you.

Documentation necessary to get your passport to a minor

When taking your pass to a minor, remember that you should take with you the necessary documentation to formalize this procedure:

How to request to change their name and/or surnames in the Civil Registry



National Identity Document: You must present the ID of both the minor and the legal tutors that possess the child’s parental authority. It is important that you remember that, if one of the parents cannot go, you must formalize an absent tutor authorization.

Literal Birth Certification: In the event that the child does not have ID, it is possible to request the literal birth certification issued by the Civil Registry. This procedure can be done online through the website of the Ministry of Justice.

Color photography: You must contribute a photograph of the smaller to color, with a size of 32 x 36 millimeters. The background must be smooth and the child’s face has to be clear.

Requirements to travel with a minor abroad





When traveling with minors abroad, there are a number of specific requirements. In order to protect the little ones in the house, the border police carry out thorough controls. If the child travels alone, with a single parent or with third parties, you must make sure that you go with all the necessary documentation: