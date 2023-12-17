Of Elena Meli

Narrative medicine helps to create a shared and personalized treatment path around the patient and improve their expectations, with savings also for the national health service

Every doctor has a pocket full of ghosts. They are the stories of patients that have affected us, that we can't let go of, and that change the way we are doctors. So Fiona Reilly, a pediatric emergency doctor at the University of Melbourne in Australia, recently explained why her university decided to open a narrative medicine course dedicated to clinicians: the emotional load of those ghosts can be so heavy that it pushes many to avoid thinking about them, to hide behind an apparent stoicism which in the long run can exhaust physical and emotional resources. A different strategy is offered by narrative medicine, which invites doctors and patients to talk and tell their stories because the medical act is not just applying biomedical knowledge and technologies: Pulling those ghosts out of your pocket thanks to narrative medicine, which allows you to do it in an ethical, sensitive and even creative way, is a true gift, observes Reilly.

The Australian one is only the latest of the many experiences that have been multiplying since, in 2000, Rita Charon of Columbia University in New York inaugurated the first narrative medicine course to create a bridge between medicine, which must apply general protocols to patients , and the patient, who every time is a unique case in his experience. Because narrative medicine can truly be one therapy: for the patient, who if listened to and welcomed is cured and feels better, and for the doctor, who can process his closeness to the illness, pain, death. There are benefits for both, as long as we understand what narrative medicine really is. continues on the next page Narrative medicine, in addition to being a relatively new approach, is still often trivialized, confused with story telling, simplistic and misleading.

What not Not even a simple empathy between doctor and patient, nor is it enough to be a psychologist or psychotherapist to practice narrative medicine, specifies Giovanni Melani of the Italian Society of Narrative Medicine (SIMeN). Do not become friends with the patient, do not write an illness diary, do not add some time to medical visits to listen to the patient. Above all, it is not an alternative strategy in competition with evidence-based medicine, rather it integrates it, as the first, and so far only, consensus document of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit on the topic specified in 2015: narrative medicine is in fact a method Of clinical-assistance intervention based on narrative, in any formusing it as a means to acquire, understand and integrate the different points of view of those involved in the disease and treatmentfrom the patient to family members, from doctors to healthcare workers. See also Istat, in 2020 tumors and cardiovascular diseases leading causes of death

The instruments There are many practical tools for doing this, from narrative interviews to video interviews, up to the parallel medical record proposed by Rita Charon in which the doctor reports his subjective notes, addressing his fears and doubts to truly accommodate the patient's requests, so that deep listening to each other can transform into a real understanding of the situation of each individual case in all its facets.

The target The objective is to create a truly shared and personalized treatment path around the patient, i.e. to move from treating only what in English is disease, the disease in its biological bases, to taking care of the illness, i.e. the disease as it is experienced by those who suffer from it and by those around them. Putting the patient at the center really, in short, because as Giovanni Melani points out the narrative medicine approach has great potential, it can improve patients' prospects but also make the Healthcare Service more efficient. Let's think of a hypertensive patient to whom the doctor prescribes a therapy without going into too much explanation: the person is perhaps ashamed to ask for clarification, does not understand the risks connected to his condition and after a short time stops taking the pills, exposing himself to many risks . If instead you follow a narrative approach in which you observe, you listen, you explain with appropriate wordsthe patient becomes more aware and feels “engaged” in the therapy, he recognizes in his doctor a partner who leads him towards an objective: adherence increases, results improve and overall healthcare spending can decrease.

The modalities For all this to really happen, the narrative medicine approach must become a standard method, a sort of look at the patient that is common to all doctors, everywhere: Otherwise we remain in the field of subjective empathy and above all we do not offer the same prospects for everyone, says Melani. A patient may find a doctor with the ability to listen and narrate by chance, but given the potential of narrative medicine it is necessary to identify standards, from the duration of visits to the ways in which to conduct them, and above all to validate them scientifically. See also Remuzzi: "The family doctors and pharmacists help the relaunch of the fourth dose"

The project Precisely for this reason, the NAME Piemonte project by SIMeN was recently launched, in collaboration with the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna of Pisa, the first in Italy that is also trying to measure the effectiveness and impact of narrative medicine in clinical practice: the project, which to date involves four Piedmontese cities and 119 healthcare workers, in addition to identifying indicators through which to quantify the effects of narrative medicine, is teaching empathy and communication skills to healthcare workers. Everyone can learn to refine these skills and as Mariateresa Dacquino, director of the Care and Community Studies Center for Medical Humanities – DAIRI – of the S. Antonio e Biagio and C. Arrigo Hospital of Alessandria explains, the objective is to act in positive manner both on the patient, to improve the relationship with doctors and the satisfaction of the treatment experience and services, and on the healthcare workers, to manage the situations of physical and emotional “exhaustion” that they often experience and to improve their listening skills and diagnosis, communication and relationships.

The results Narrative medicine produces important effects, – continues Mariateresa Dacquino – including for example the increase inadherence to and satisfaction with therapies and the prevention and reduction of conflict, which in healthcare is often generated by relational and communication problems. Not to mention the concrete results obtained in the field, for example at the Obstetrics unit of the Alessandria Hospital where a narrative medicine path involved all the department staff based on the concept of “trust” as a key element in doctor-patient relationships . The experience led to change some organizational paths starting from umbilical cord collection, to which doctors raise awareness among pregnant women from the first meetings: thanks to the changes introduced using narrative medicine methods, one in three women has decided to donate umbilical cord blood. an average of 30 percent, compared to the national average of 2.8 percent recorded by the National Blood Center. it is the first time that a Region has embraced such a broad narrative medicine project, bringing it to all levels of healthcare management, and it is important because, as Melani explains, it is necessary to make the results objective, otherwise narrative medicine will continue to encounter the skepticism of those who do not know what is it for or who is wondering why to include it in treatment paths; furthermore we must make the methods objective and repeatable, otherwise everyone can decline it in different ways with very different results. Everything risks remaining anecdote, rather than becoming a valuable tool for improving care and the efficiency of the Health Service. In the twenty years in which narrative medicine has been applied in Italy, there have been many initiatives and projects, as well as good results, but they have remained confined to the individual departments or clinics where they have been tried: from Emilia Romagna to Sicily, from Tuscany In Puglia there are numerous positive experiences, but without projects that involve institutions they risk remaining anecdotes and not really conveying how narrative medicine could improve care. General managers still turn up their noses when narrative medicine courses are proposed, because they don't know how the outcomes of this strategy can be measured: the NAME project was created precisely to provide answers and move away from anecdotal, specifies Melani. Also because we see first-hand with patients how narrative medicine can becomfort and relief, especially in difficult situations when an illness turns life and relationships upside down: feeling that the doctor really cares about us as people and is not just trying to treat a pathology makes the difference. Patients and patient associations are our best allies in the path we try to undertake to ensure that narrative medicine is available to an increasingly wider audience of people, concludes Melani. See also Free contraceptive pill, Aifa board: "No elements to deliberate"

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.