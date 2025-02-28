The narcolepsy it’s a Chronic neurological disorder caused by the brain inability to normally regulate sleep cycles and arouse. In fact, it is considered a disorder of normal limits between sleep states and awakening.

Those affected can fall asleep for seconds or minutes involuntarily at any time of the day. It doesn’t matter that they are speaking, working … and it is very dangerous to happen while driving or handling some type of machinery. It can affect both men and women and symptoms may appear for the first time between 15 and 30 years.

Causes of Narcolepsy

Unknown

A normal sleep night lasts about 8 hours And it is composed of four to six different sleep cycles with durations of 100 to 110 minutes, starting with the dream of not fast ocular movement (NREM) and making the transition to the sleep raised from 80 to 100 minutes.

The causes of narcolepsia are unknown Even but it has been pointed out that some affected by this disorder have low levels of hypocretin, a neurochemical substance of the brain that helps regulate vigil and the dream of rapid ocular movement (REM). It has also been pointed out that it can be a consequence of disease processes that affect the brain mechanisms that regulate REM.

Other causes that have been indicated are: genetics, an infection, a dysfunction of the immune system, trauma, hormonal changes or stress.

Types of narcolepsy

There are two types of narcolepsia:

– Type 1: Patients with type 1 narcolepsy have too much sleep during the day, cataplejia and low levels of hypocretin.

– Type 2: Those who suffer from type 2 narcolepsy have too much sleep during the day, but without cataplejia and with a normal level of hypocretin.

Narcolypsy symptoms

Sudden diurnal sleepiness

Excessive diurnal drowsiness, cataplejía, sleep paralysis and hallucinations are the symptoms of narcolepsia.

– The Excessive daytime sleepiness It occurs even if those affected have slept well at night. There is a permanent sensation of mental mist, lack of energy, extreme tiredness, lack of concentration and depressed mood. The episodes of involuntary sleep can last for a few seconds and can give the feeling that they have not interrupted the task they were doing. Then they do not remember what they have done and if they drive during those episodes they can miss or have an accident.

– The cataplejía It is a sudden loss of voluntary muscle tone at any time in vigil. It feels a strong and sudden weakness and when the attacks are serious, patients cannot move, talk or keep their eyes open even if they are totally aware.

– The Sleep paralysis It is the temporary disability of moving or speaking when falling asleep but remains aware.

– The auditory hallucinations (hypnogogical) accompany the beginning of the dream and the hallucinations that occur at the intermediate time between sleep and vigil (hypnopompic) occur when they wake up.

NARCOLEPSIA DIAGNOSIS

Polysomnogram and multiple sleep latency test

The specialist, in addition to the physical exam and the medical history, will propose the realization of two basic tests: the polysomnogram (PSG) that measures various variables while the patient is asleep and the multiple test of sleep latency (MSLT) that measures the tendency of a person to fall asleep and determine whether elements isolated from the Rem sleep disturbed at inappropriate times during the hours of vigil.

NARCOLEPSIA TREATMENT AND MEDICATION

Symptom control

Narcolepsy has no specific treatment, so the approach to the disease focuses on the control of disabling symptoms. Modafinil is a neuroestimulating promoter of awakening called fashion for excessive diurnal drowsiness; and tricyclic antidepressants (such as imipramine, desipramine, clomipramine and protriptyin) and selective serotonin capture inhibitors (such as fluoxetine and serterarine) treat cataplejia.

The periodic monitoring by the specialist is also part of the treatment.

Narcolypsy prevention

No prevention

Narcolepsy has no prevention itself but there are a number of recommendations on lifestyle:

– Maintain a regular sleep schedule.

– Schedule naps during the day even at work. It requires exposing the situation to superiors and colleagues.

– Avoid alcohol.

– Avoid caffeine or te in several hours before bedtime.

– Do not smoke.

– Get a comfortable atmosphere for rest.

– Before going to bed perform a relaxing activity.

– Perform 20 minutes of daily exercise, like afternoon, about five hours before bedtime.

– Avoid situations that can put their own safety and others in danger such as driving or down the stairs.