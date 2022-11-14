“We still believe we have a chance to win,” she said in a statement to the “State of the Union” program on CNN, considering that the outcome of the Senate elections is in itself “a cause for celebration.”

The Republicans’ chances of winning the majority of seats in the House of Representatives are still higher, and the fate of about 20 out of 435 seats in the House has not yet been decided.

But the Democrats narrowed the gap. Even if the Republicans win, it will be by a much narrower margin than expected, and the difference may be one seat between the two parties in the House of Representatives.

“Who would have thought two months ago that this red wave would turn into a small drop,” Pelosi asked with a smile.

Estimates by CNN and ABC indicate that the Republicans have won 211 of the 218 seats needed to form a majority.

And Pelosi continued, “There are still a lot of votes that have not been counted,” and added, “I see the path to the future brighter than expected.”

The composition of the House of Representatives will have a significant impact on the political content and prospects for legislative action in the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Republicans have announced plans to conduct multiple investigations into the Biden administration’s performance if they win, including the business dealings of President Hunter Biden’s son, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Pelosi, 82, the first woman to lead the House of Representatives, was asked if she would seek to stay in office if Democrats won a majority of seats.

She replied, “My decision will again depend on the wishes of my family and the wishes of my party… But none of them will be considered much until we see the outcome” of the final elections.

midterm elections

The Democrats secured control of the US Senate after the midterm elections that took place last Tuesday, which would win President Joe Biden.

But it is not clear who controls the House of Representatives, as neither side has yet obtained the required 218 seats to achieve a majority while the vote counting continues.

There have been questions about senior Democrats assuming leadership positions, as Pelosi is 82 years old, Biden is about to complete 80, and Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, is 71 years old.

Pelosi, who is second in line for president, won her 19th term on Tuesday, with 83 percent of the vote.