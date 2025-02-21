Myofascial pain syndrome happens at the muscle level, causing continued pains both in the muscle and in the surrounding tissue, which are the fascias, and that mainly affects the adult population. In many cases, it is inappropriate habits and postures that cause this muscle pain, as well as the lifestyle, which tends to TAKE THE MUSCULATURE FOR STRESS OR THE LACK OF EXERCISE of force.

Although the cause of these pains is not always known, which is common to all cases is that the external temperature, especially the extreme cold, yltemperature changes, symptoms worsen By causing the contraction of the muscles as a defense mechanism, worsening blood circulation.

What is myofascial pain and how to detect it

Myofasdcial pain affects muscle and fascias (tissues) that support it. Sorapop Udomsri

Muscle and fascias pain is something relatively common in our society, among other things like life, stress, and lack of physical exercise, so necessary for Keep the strong musculature and in form.

When myofafish pain occurs, the patient feels sensitive points, also called ‘trigger points’ that, when pressed, generate intense pain, which, which It can migrate to other parts of the body. This type of pain widely widespread among the adult population is aggravated because of the misuse of electronic devices, and the bad postures that we adapt with them.





These are the body parts that suffer the most myofascial pain

The use of electronic devices and bad postures cause myofascial pain. Freepik

Muscle pain occurs especially in areas such as the neck, shoulders and ‘the kidneys’. Unfortunately, this syndrome is infradiagnosed despite representing one of the most numerous groups of acute and chronic medical problems among the population in Spain.

To relieve this pain, from the Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER) They recommend applying Dry heat located in the area affected, with the aim of relaxing the muscles and improving blood circulation. Performing soft stretching also helps to calm the pain, as well as the practice of Pilates, yoga or swimming.

To prevent myofascial pain from becoming a chronic problem, it is essential to diagnose it in time. At this point, experts point out that the most important thing is to correct the postural hygiene daily, stretch timely and strengthen the muscles in the way that each patient comes better. It is also important to provide the body with timely rest, avoiding muscle overloads.





Why winter increases the incidence of myofascial pain

The cold causes muscle contraction, and worsens blood circulation. Yuri Arcurs Peopleimages.com

Avoiding prolonged exposure to the rigors of winter cold is one of the main measures to avoid the worsening of myofascial pain. To warn us well so that the musculature does not suffer more than the account, and practicing soft and progressive stretches at home is another effective measure. Go to the physiotherapist It is especially necessary in these cold months.

And it is that the cold makes our muscles and our joints more rigid in the account, limiting their mobility. That is why it is so important to work on Previous warming, to avoid injuries unnecessary. Our body reacts to low temperatures burning more calories and tries to generate heat with movement.

When we are cold, we are not aware of the positions we adopt, which cause those pain and injury to muscles and joints as well as contractures. When we feel cold we tend to shrink and, involuntarily, The muscles contract. The back and neck are the parts that suffer the most the tension produced and the most prone to injuries that become chronic, radiating this pain to other parts of the body.

To maintain body temperature when the temperature is cold, blood vessels contract to bring more heat inside the body to protect the main organs that are the ones that receive the heat first. The extremities contract to bring more heat inside the body, and the temperature of muscles and joints decreases. In cold environments we must ensure that our body and muscular temperature are at a minimum of 36 degrees, to that muscle groups are well stretched, flexible and ‘comfortable’.

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for free to our new Newsletter.