42 years ago, in the last week of June 1979, I covered for El Diario de Monterrey the fall of Anastasio Somoza after 42 years of having subjected Nicaragua to a dictatorship.

Despite the effort to reach the Southern Front “Benjamín Zeledón”, the closest I got to was Peñas Blancas, a border post between Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

The day I arrived, a Nicaraguan Air Force DC-3 plane dropped loads at Cerro de la Pimienta and flew high to get out of range of the Sandinista mortars, one of them 50 meters from the makeshift shelter, where we had been Capt. Héctor Miranda Calderón, of the Rural Guard of Costa Rica, brought to protect us.

The purpose of the trip was to interview Edén Pastora, Comandante Cero, with whom I was finally able to chat until 14 years later, on June 2, 1993, in Monterrey.

Edén Pastora, why did you distance yourself from your fellow Sandinistas?

I withdrew. I did not want to sink into the dunghill of history, I did not want to commit myself to the political and moral errors of the Directory.

Commander Zero, Mrs. Violeta Barrios de Chamorro says that poverty has grown in Nicaragua. What is the real situation in your country in June 1993?

See it in three aspects: 1.-Economically, frightful, horrible, a town where in the capital there are 65 percent unoccupied, in the interior 75 percent and on the Atlantic coast 85 percent. So it’s maddening for everyone. Ten years of war against the errors of the national leadership (of the Sandinista Front) have destroyed the country, and the spirit of the people has been disappointed, they feel mocked, disappointed. Now the people support Mrs. Violeta, who with her team has not been able to give an answer. There was talk of a Revolution in Freedom and a Totalitarian Revolution was implanted.

It was said that you have always had a desire for leadership and since you did not find what you expected, so you decided to leave them …

What is my fault for having always been in action? What is my fault for having charisma, that history has proved me right? What is my fault that now they tell me: “Commander, you were right “?

But do the Ortega brothers, Daniel and Humberto tell you?

No, those are the ones who called me a traitor, the same ones who told me how much I had sold my card for.

You have a compadre among them …

Tomás Borge, my friend.

Was he harsh on you when you left him?

It was tough because it was power that we were discussing. I was

denouncing their moral errors, political errors and then they believed they were the Revolution, they believed they were the State, they believed (that) they were Sandinismo and when one criticized the errors of the Directorate, they believed they were criticizing Sandinismo.

You have aspirations, would they be with Commander Zero president?

I don’t think, I definitely don’t.

Edén Pastora, Comandante Cero, died on June 16, 2020 at the age of 83, due to complications with covid-19.

Now, 42 years after the triumph of Sandinismo, little has changed: Daniel Ortega has governed since 2007, Edén Pastora and her compadre Tomás Borge have died; It is heard that the Ortega brothers are fighting and do not speak.

And as read in a recent book, Somoza, by Nicaraguan writer Ligia Urroz:

“We keep killing each other.” _