My Dress-Up Darling o Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru is the work written and illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda. It is published by Young Gangan —by Square Enix— since January 2018. Its anime came out in the winter season of 2022 and was very popular, but what is it about? My Dress Up Darling? And, are there differences between the manga and its anime adaptation?

Currently, the manga of My Dress Up Darling It has 10 volumes —containing 79 chapters—. It has an anime adaptation that had 12 episodes, and was in charge of Cloverworks. It was released on January 9, 2022 and ended on March 27 of the same year.

The anime came out in the winter season so it faced some fearsome competition like Shingeki no Kyojin Y Kimetsu no Yaiba, however, it remained one of the most watched.

And we believe that it is because at the end of the day, it brings a very interesting proposal, before delving into it, we must answer a fundamental question.

Source: Cloverworks

What is My Dress-Up Darling about?

The manga follows a couple of high school boys who didn’t know they had some kind of mutual functionality. We mean that, on the one hand we have Marin Kitagawa who is a young man who loves manga and video games, but also longs to cosplay, and in fact is very committed, the problem is that his manual skills are null.

On the other hand, we have Wakana Gojo, a lonely young man who developed the generational dream of creating hina dolls. Gojo lives with his grandfather and is quite shy, thanks to this he has spent a lot of time perfecting his making and makeup technique for hina dolls.

Marin is a very cheerful and kind girl, she has a high positive vibe, when she meets Gojo he cannot refuse to help her create her costumes. Both will benefit from this connection, on the one hand, the young person will be able to practice and rethink if he wants to dedicate himself to the family business; For his part, Marin will be able to fulfill his dreams by embodying his favorite characters.

The reason for the success of My Dress-Up Darling

There are several factors, we will mention a few.

Proposes the otaku cosplayer pride—of course—:

The image of a dreamy cosplay girl is a heavenly idea for almost any anime consumer, but not only that, but also the delivery shows cosplay with a lot of pride and gives it the importance it deserves.

Kitagawa not only vainly wants to dress up as one of his favorite characters, but tries to give it a distinctive yet faithful vibe. She cosplays with a heart.

Source: Cloverworks

The Innovative Hero’s Journey

We have a boy who won’t do something usual —like play baseball—, but instead engages in something more sensitive and detailed that has to do with his family business: hina dolls — which point to Japanese cultural references. However, although Gojo believed that this was his destiny and dream, perhaps now that Marin broadens his view, he will be able to see further.

Likewise for our protagonist, together they will be able to rebuild their future prospects.

The love

the romance it offers My Dress Up Darling it’s a very tender one. However, it is clear that the installment is more focused on the idea of ​​cosplay and its image is a little more extravagant and sensitive.

That is why we must emphasize the differences between the manga and the anime of My Dress Up Darling —Which has exactly to do with this.

We recommend: My Dress-Up Darling will have a Latin dubbing on Funimation

The differences between anime and manga My Dress Up Darling: corporality and romance

In the first instance, we have to talk about censorship, it is true that It is not a grotesque work but it does reveal more than what is proposed in the animation. The manga is more inclined to focus on sensual corporality and cosplay details, leaving the idea of ​​romance a bit flatter.

In any case, at first, the winks in the anime are not romantic, rather they point to the discomfort that arises when two teenagers face certain situations “inadvertently” or because they are in not so common contexts, however, despite it, the romantic story begins to take shape in a natural and to some degree poignant way.

Another difference between anime and manga My Dress Up Darling is that the events are usually more dramatic in the manga, for example, the moment Marin and Gojo meet.

The sequence of vignettes

There is also disparity in terms of some scenes being reversed—from the manga to the anime—however, this slight change in the sequence of events doesn’t mean much to the story.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.