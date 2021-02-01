Eating at any age should be balanced. It’s important not to overeat. If a person begins to move less, he needs to eat less. But if in youth we limit ourselves to food in order to avoid excess weight, then over the years another risk is more relevant – malnutrition syndrome, when weight, on the contrary, decreases. And this is dangerous. Therefore, it is very important for older people to consume enough protein.

Comments Chief freelance geriatrician of the Ministry of Health of Russia, Director of the Russian Gerontological Research and Clinical Center, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Olga Tkacheva:

– Older people need protein even more than young people. If in youth the protein norm is 0.8–1 g per 1 kg of body weight, then in the elderly it is from 1–1.2 to 1.5 g per 1 kg of body weight. When used this way, sarcopenia can be prevented. After all, the loss of muscle mass due to a decrease in physical activity and insufficient intake of protein from food is a very alarming symptom that indicates an acceleration of the aging process.