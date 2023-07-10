It was only in May that Tigres emerged champion of Mexican soccer, thus obtaining its eighth league title in a tournament that the ‘U’ fans already considered lost. There are even those who say that the championship was a matter of luck, since if Puebla had scored that penalty in the playoffs, they would surely turn it around.
If Toluca had not backed down after getting the third goal in ‘hell’, Tigres would have been eliminated. Vuce was even fired for the way he left his rival alive, and Paunovic blames himself for something similar as well.
All this feeds the theory of those who do not believe in the Tigres project and who see in Robert Dante Siboldi to a ‘medium hair’ coach. And the start that the feline group has had in the Opening 2023 does not help it too much.
They were very close to starting with a defeat at the ‘Volcán’, but a goal from ‘Nico’ Ibañez in the agony of the match gave the Auriazules a tie. On Saturday afternoon/evening, playing at more than forty degrees Celsius (a situation for which, in Robert’s own words, the game had to be postponed), Tigres went into the break winning the match 1-0, and had at least one couple more opportunities to expand the window.
In the second half, however, Juárez came out determined to look for an equalizer, and found it when Tigres no longer had enough time, energy or ideas to recover the advantage. In the end, the match ended 1-1.
The champions add two points out of six possible, and although the tournament is just beginning and in both games Tigres has had a chance to win, the numbers are cold, and they say that the ‘U’ has not been able to win, despite facing rivals ‘by way’.
Does Tigres just need to put it in? Yes. The problem is that, to win in this sport, the goal is everything.
