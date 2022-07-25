Santiago Giménez is the name of the moment in Mexican soccer. The Cruz Azul striker started the Liga MX Opening 2022 tournament with everything. In four days, the attacker has scored five goals. It seems that his hours in the Celestial Machine are numbered. Feyenoord, an Eredivisie team, has been very interested in taking over the attacker’s services and, according to the most recent reports, the boards of both clubs are close to reaching an agreement.
According to the reporter Daniel Reyes, a collaborator of Marca, the Cruz Azul board rejected the second offer that the Dutch club made for ‘Santi’ Giménez, however, Feyenoord launched, almost immediately, a third proposal that would satisfy to all parties involved in the negotiation. This report indicates that the arrival of ‘Chaquito’ to the Eredivisie is very close to materializing.
In the same vein, Matías Bunge, Giménez’s representative, assured for a Dutch media that the negotiations are very advanced with Feyenoord and that the operation seems imminent.
“We are close, but it is not complete yet. We hope to complete it in the next few days. Santiago’s focus is still completely on Mexico, but of course he is very excited that a club like Feyenoord is interested in him.”
– Matias Bunge
Everything indicates that the directives of Cruz Azul and Feyenoord are finalizing the details of the negotiation and that the transfer will be made official in the coming days.
