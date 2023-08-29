After several weeks of uncertainty, it seems that the outlook for Julian Quinones with the Mexican team It fades as the days go by. The Club América striker would have opted to play with El Tri instead of the Colombian National Team and would have already communicated his decision to Jaime Lozano, coach of the Aztec team, and to the directors of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF). .
In the next match window, the Mexican National Team will play a couple of friendly matches in September, against Australia and Uzbekistan. The question we ask ourselves is: could Julián Quiñones be part of the Aztec squad for these commitments? Or what is missing so that the attacker born in Magüí Payán, Colombia, can put on the Tri shirt?
It all depends on how the naturalization process of Julián Quiñones, who has spent his entire professional career in Mexico, progresses.
According to the most recent reports, the Águilas striker is meeting the requirements to receive nationality and this process is in the final stages.
Quiñones arrived in Mexico to play with the Tigres Under 20 team in mid-2015. The striker has been living in the country for just over eight years and meets all the requirements to aspire to naturalization.
The player would have decided to play with Mexico out of gratitude, because he has spent his entire career in the MX League where he has received a huge number of opportunities and he would have also chosen El Tri because in Colombia he was not considered despite his good level.
In this sense, it seems that Quiñones will most likely be available to debut with El Tri on the FIFA date in October. In this window, El Tri will have very important matches against Ghana and Germany.
