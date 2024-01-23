Deserved or not, Escobar's departure from Cruz Azul has been closed and he has done so through the back door after a discussion with the machine's current coach, Martín Anselmi. Now, both the defender and his representation team are waiting to define the player's future, because although it was stated that he had plenty of suitors inside and outside of Mexico, to date it has not been possible to specify the fate of he.
The defender has chosen to accept the offer he has on the table from Toluca. The red devils and the people of Cruz Azul have agreed on the transfer with a purchase option and the agreement between the club from the State of Mexico and Juan is also total, there is only one movement left in the hands of the red team to close the signing. According to reports from ESPNToluca needs to free up a place for people not born in Mexico in order to close the arrival of Escobar, this being the movement that has the negotiation stuck.
The devils are working on releasing Pedro Raúl to return to his country, Brazil, in order to enroll Juan in the squad, but until the Brazilian's withdrawal is finalized, everything agreed between Toluca, Cruz Azul and Escobar, cannot be signed.
Although, Escobar's idea was to stay within the country's capital; That is, closing an agreement with Pumas or América, that option is one hundred percent ruled out due to the lack of interest from both clubs.
