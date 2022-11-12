For several years, one of the main objectives of the new administration of Deportivo Cruz Azul has been to build its new exclusive stadium for the Machine and stop renting the Azteca Stadium as the venue for its local matches.
So, although it is thought that the project is paused, the reality is that it is not entirely true, because the intention of a new home for the sky-blue team is more alive than ever since the Cruz Azul fans ask to have their own home for host their local matches and stop being bothered by the azulcrema fans who point them out as ‘closer’ in the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’.
However, for the construction of a new home to become a reality, it is necessary to have sufficient capital and income from all the cement plants owned by the La Cruz Azul Cooperative.
The recovery of the plant in Jasso, Hidalgo, which for two years has been in the hands of the group that still supports Billy Alvarez Y william sarabiait is essential for the cement company to earn 30-40% more than its current budget.
In addition, if the Cooperative increases its income, in the Liga MX team, the budget will also be increased, in order to start the construction of the new stadium, as well as having the possibility of making more signings for the club.
Last Friday, November 11, a march was held, led by Victor Velazquez Y Jose Antonio Marindirectors of the cement company and the soccer club, hoping that, together with the authorities in Pachuca, Hidalgo, a solution to this conflict can be found.
Well, in the same way, the Jasso plant cannot be used, the same happens with the 10 de Diciembre Stadium, where the history of the cement team began and which in recent years was the seedbed for future players of the first team of the Machine.
