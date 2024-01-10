The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, insisted a few days ago on the possibility of accepting the entry of the Sports Joint Stock Companies (SAD) in Argentine soccer because “investment comes in quickly and it is an easy business” and reaffirmed that Chelsea, from England, is interested in “buying Boca, Racing, Newell's, Lanús and Estudiantes de La Plata”.

“The interesting thing about SAD in football is that investment comes in very quickly. Because it is a very easy business. You don't have to create huge machinery, because building a plant can take you, I don't know, two years. There is the willingness to invest expressed by Chelsea, In case you want to buy from Boca, Racing, Newell's, Lanús and Estudiantes“, said Milei in statements to Radio Miter.

Milei rejected that the inclusion of the SAD in the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) 70/2023 does not have an imperious nature: “It is of necessity and urgency. There are Arab groups waiting for invest nearly 3 billion dollars and for us.

If the increase in savings has a counterpart in investment, the adjustment is less painful, activity falls less, and jobs are lost less,” said the president of Argentina.

“There are Chelsea's intentions, there are the Arabs' intentions and it seems to me that it is something that generates an impact quickly,” he added.

Milei will accept those clubs that decide to continue as non-profit civil associations, but he noted the following: “I am a fan of Boca, and if investment groups come and put a fortune in Boca, and that means that Boca always wins and that River does not can win a single game, the question is, where do I sign?”

Javier Milei, elected president of Argentina.

In addition, he referred once again to his participation in the elections in Boca, in which the xeneize idol Juan roman riquelme he became president, and in which Milei He received some insults when he went to vote as one of the club members. “I'm not angry with Riquelme. You know what he does and you know the conditions in which he plays. I knew that they were going to send people to insult me, I already knew it, I already had the information. For me it was important to clarify the Argentina that we want. In any part of the world, if the president of the Nation goes and votes, the club should be proud, but Riquelme sent people to insult me,” said the president.

“Am I going to let myself be intimidated? Am I going to let myself be pressured by the president of a football club? It seems to me that it does not correspond. And even less is he going to do it to me. And then (there is) a question of loyalty with President Macri. And a question of gratitude to Martín Palermo. The best moments I spent on the Boca field were with Palermo. And the best moments I had off the court were thanks to Martín Palermo. Among other memories, I point out the day of the final with Real Madrid,” Milei noted, with a reference to Boca's consecration as intercontinental champion in 2000 with a double from the former forward, who was going to be coach of Xeneize if he won the elections. the opposition.

What is the proposal that Milei makes to the Argentine soccer clubs?

Beyond the DNU, The path for that club that wants to become SAD is not so clear. On the one hand, the SAD must be regulated by a law passed in Congress.

Years ago, Mauricio Macri He tried it through a preliminary project that never saw the light of day. The football clubs buckled behind the “No” and the Cambiemos government did not have the political support for the initiative to be approved.

“Now they started differently, but Milei doesn't know about football. This is Macri“, he told a few days ago The nation an insider inside football and politics. For some, the section of DNU of football is the realization of the old idea of Macri to impose SAD as a possible method of managing clubs. Still, it is better to go slowly.

Because, strictly speaking, the megadecree does not even speak of “sports corporations,” but rather “public limited companies.” This will be the case until the SADs are regulated (some argue that a law is not even necessary to do so), and the fine print of the model is defined there. That is, its obligations, its scope and all the requirements that must be met so that the club can transform into a sports limited company.

To do so, the decree establishes that two-thirds of the votes of its partners will be necessary. Only then will the club be able to go to the Inspection General of Justice (IGJ), if it is in Capital, or to the Directorate of Legal Entities that corresponds to you if you are inside, to register as a SAD. And thus change its management model.

“Likewise, it must be taken into account that the majority of clubs prohibited in their own statutes the change to a public limited company. So, before becoming a SAD, they have to internally get the Assembly of Member Representatives, their highest body, to vote on the modification of the statute and approve the transformation into a SAD. I find it very difficult for this to happen in clubs that are armored,” the lawyer tells La Nación. Sebastian Gasibe.

River Plate vs. Central Rosary

In any case, and with all the bureaucracy resolved, the last step will be to present the papers at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to compete. Here the big obstacle will arise: AFA sources confirmed to The nation that they will not accept any SAD, unless their own statute (shielded, only allowing clubs that are non-profit civil associations) is reformed with two-thirds of the assembly members in favor. If tomorrow a SAD wants to register to participate in a tournament, they will not be able to do so.

In other words: in the AFA they consider that “the DNU is optional and not mandatory”, and they do not rule out making a judicial presentation on this issue in the future. The sports corporation, then, will be left with the judicial route. You can file a complaint with the IGJ to complain that they do not allow you to participate in the tournament and that they discriminate against you, just what the DNU of Milei want to avoid.

According to specialists, another possibility is to obtain protection in a court, if the competition has already begun. Experts agree that the DNU is law as long as there is no repeal. Therefore (and always according to the lawyers consulted), it is most likely that Justice will end up agreeing with the SAD.

And the AFA is forced to accept it among its members. “Likewise, forget that this happens with a big club. Most likely, the first SAD will be a small team from the interior and they will use it as a guinea pig for everything that comes later,” said another lawyer off the microphone.

AFA headquarters in Buenos Aires

The DNU also has two other specific issues: on the one hand, it renames civil associations as “sports organizations” (beyond their management model). On the other hand, it gives all associations, federations and confederations a period of one year to adapt their statutes to the guidelines of the decree.

That is, the acceptance of clubs or institutions that are not necessarily non-profit civil associations. Even though the government has opened the doors for the release of the SAD, its regulations are still missing. And know what will happen the day a club presents itself as such to the authorities of the AFA.

Meanwhile, the Super League, designed during the government of Mauricio Macri As an autonomous entity to group clubs and control their expenses, in the manner of the main European competitions, it was never deregistered: it could work again with a couple of calls.

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).

