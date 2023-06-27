Of Health editorial

This psychoactive substance which belongs to the group of cathinones can cause paranoia, panic attacks, tachycardia, hypertension, blurred vision. If used assiduously it can cause heart attack, stroke, cerebral edema, self-destructive behavior

Italian manager Giovanni Di Massa was stopped in Moscow for carrying mephedrone. But what is this synthetic drug? And what effects does it have?

what is The mephedrone (4-methylmethcathinone, also called “M-Cat”) a synthetically produced substance and among the new psychoactive stimulating substances, which can have serious consequences for physical and mental health.

It belongs to the group of cathinoneswhose effects, stimulating and euphoric, I am atsimilar partly to cocaine and in part to the entactogenic phenethylamines (above all MDMA-methylenedioxymethamphetamine or ecstasy).

Mephedrone is one of the most common cathinones. These synthetic drugs are found seight form of tablets or powders to be inhaled.

Short-term effects Possible short-term side effects include:

•paranoia, panic attacks, convulsions

•headache, nausea

•tachycardia and palpitations, chest pain

•bruxism

•hypertension, nose bleeds

• blurred vision

Long-term damage Possible long-term effects include:

• high risk of addiction;

• if it is used assiduously it can cause stroke, heart attack, cerebral edema, psychosis, suicidal thoughts, self-mutilation, self-destructive behaviour. They have been reported death cases.