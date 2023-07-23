After getting away from the local show business, melissa garcia reappeared on the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ to tell what has happened to her life, since the last thing that was heard from her was her sentimental relationship with the Spanish athlete ‘Guti’, former Real Madrid soccer player. After having been on different catwalks back in the 2000s and dancing in the program ‘The big show‘, the model decided to leave Peru to start a new life in United Arab Emirates.

After being away from his native country for more than 10 years, melissa garcia She says that she had a strong reason to leave all the comforts she had with her husband in Dubai and return to her family. Although she never worked in the Middle East, the model told what she does today.

YOU CAN SEE: Mónica Torres: what is your real age and how many years are you older than your current partner, Carlos Ayllón?

What is the model Melissa García doing now?

In 2010, she decided to step away from the catwalk to move to Dubai with her husband. In this sense, the model revealed -in an interview with the Magaly Medina program- having been married to an Arab sheikh for seven years. However, melissa garcia she ended her marriage to return to Peru during the COVID-19 pandemic because she missed her family so much.

Although the reasons for their divorce are not known, The model assures that her marriage to the royal from the United Arab Emirates ended peacefully. Melissa García has returned to the country with great enthusiasm, since she is interested in re-entering the world of national entertainment, but she is convinced that she does not want to be a reality girl.

Melissa García participated in ‘El gran show’ in 2010. Photo: Melissa García/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: The reality girl who entered San Marcos abandoned her career on TV, but today she succeeds as a lawyer

According to the official Instagram account of melissa garcia, she describes having two businesses, which are related to the sale of women’s clothing and accessories, and healthy products. Likewise, she shares her daily activities with her followers, since she is a lover of the gym and publishes videos of her when she paraded in renowned places in Lima.

#Melissa #García #Peruvian #model #married #Arab #sheikh