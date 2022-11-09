Public debt: meaning, definition and explanation of a fundamental concept to be able to understand the health of the economy of a state

Every day we hear about it on the news, we read it in the economics pages of newspapers and we perceive it in the speeches of our politicians. We are talking about the public debt, for someone a problemfor others a real one threat. But what is it about? In this article we try to offer a clear and understandable definition of a concept basic in order to understand what the financial conditions of a state are.

What is public debt: definition and meaning

Public debt is the total of the debt that a state owes its creditors. This number includes money it has borrowed to finance its operations, as well as money that has been used to finance public projects such as infrastructure improvements or social programs. Debt can be owed to domestic or foreign creditors, and can be in the form of government bonds, treasury bonds, or other types of securities.

In its most general definition, public debt includes both that national than that local, of the individual municipalities. This money is needed for a variety of reasons, such as spending on public goods and services, defense and infrastructure.

Public debt is also affected by government deficits and surpluses. A deficit occurs when the government spends more money than it collects from taxes and other sources of revenue. Conversely, a surplus occurs when the government collects more money than it spends.

The consequences of a high public debt and how to reduce it

When a state goes into debt, it issues a bond and undertakes to repay its face value plus interest at a later date. Obviously, when this debt towards banks, companies or other states starts to get very large, it becomes a burden for the economy of a country.

Too high a public debt can in fact lead to higher interest rates and economic growth slower. There are several ways to reduce a country’s public debt. One of them is increase tax revenues. An alternative is make a cut on government expenses.

Is public debt a threat to the economy?

There are several schools of thought regarding the effects of public debt on the economy. The school Keynesianfor example, believes that public debt can be something good for the economy, as it can help stimulate financial movements putting more money in the hands of consumers. And it can also, from this point of view, also help governments to finance important projects.

The monetarist school, on the contrary, believes that public debt can be a decidedly negative factor for the economy of a state, as it can lead to the increase of theinflation and interest rates, with a slowdown in general growth.

