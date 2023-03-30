Mashle: Magic and Muscles it’s a sleeve written and illustrated by Hajime Kōmoto. And it will be one of the deliveries that will have an anime adaptation in the spring season of 2023. It will be available through crunchyroll as of April 7, 2023.

the sleeve of Mashle: Magic and Muscles began its serialization on January 27, 2020 and So far it has 148 chapters compiled in 16 volumes. The magazine that publishes it is Shueisha’s Shōkan Shōnen Jump. And its anime adaptation will be in charge of A-1 Pictures.

a fringe hero

The story has as its protagonist Mashle Vandead, a young man who lives in a forest. His adoptive grandfather raised him on the periphery to prevent him from having contact with the outside world. However, in complete solitude, the young man dedicated his entire life to training his muscles.

Mashle is unaware that she lives in a magical universe consisting of a society of wizards with hierarchies of economic class and social status. He ignores the fact, but the surprising thing is that, when he leaves his forest to live in that world, he will hardly matter.. Because it sets it apart from others, far from violating, they personalize it and provide it with a solid structure.

Source: A-1 Pictures

Yet in this world, “unbranded” humans are marginalized and scorned, because they are considered undesirable and weak. The brand is the sign that people have magical qualities.

This way, our protagonist will be a kind of Rock Lee You will have to survive and prove your worth in a terrible world. It will be a muggle who has to prevent others from discovering that he has no aptitude for developing magic. Nevertheless, Mashle Vandead will also be a kind of Saitama who will move selflessly in a world that will slowly worship him and that he will learn to love.

A parody that will return you to Hogwarts

After disobeying his grandfather and going to town for some cream pies, Mashle Vandead will attract the attention of the guard who will go after him, but they will discover that the boy is very powerful. Because his grandfather made him train daily, so much so that he is now able to deflect and break any magic with just his fists.

When the officers realize they won’t be able to defeat him, they offer him a deal, Mashle will have to attend the most prestigious magic school and will claim the title of the best student of the Academy, if he succeeds, they will leave him and his grandfather alone. The boy will accept and a funny adventure full of muscles, magic and mystery will begin.

It should be noted that the Easton Magic Academy will feature classic magic houses —Adler, Orca and Lang— and even with his own version of the sorting hat, although in a more comical and dark format: a unicorn skeleton.

In this way we find several direct nods to the universe of J. K Rowling, but with a proposal that goes beyond the evidence of Nazism, but also the social hierarchies and the idea of ​​abnormality in our system.

Mash offers a parody full of laughs, but also has a structure that stems from contemporary absurdity.

Mashle’s genre could fit as a shonen that has loose lines, due to the fact that the hero’s path will be rocky, however, what is special is that the boy has an interesting personality, full of distances and detachment.

Source: A-1 Pictures

It seems that the philosophy of the absurd gains more expression in our contemporary manga supportsNot only Chainsaw Man, Jigokuraku or One Punch Man, but now Mashle joins and we will be able to see comedy alongside hollow villains, plus we will be able to appreciate the way in which the protagonists manage to face life.

Mashle is presented as an easy delivery to watch, but perhaps it is a little deeper than it seems.

difference as revolution

Mashle will be the protagonist who, without wanting it, will activate an endless number of events in his world, almost all of them will go against the established rules. Because of this, like an explosion, it will inconvenience many personalities, but it will also manage to defeat them before irreparable harm is caused.

Source: A-1 Pictures

Until now, Mashle’s muscles have no limits, they even managed to break the laws of equivalent exchange on the higher astral planes. He will be able to literally break death. Let’s see how much Mash manages to change and if he will manage to destroy the absurd world theory as well.

The two faces of spirituality in the world of Mashle: Magic and Muscles

It should be mentioned that, Mashle’s world is highly religious but obviously runs on a strong ideology of magical supremacy. So yes, perhaps we are facing a very interesting hybridization of ideas.

Gabriel García Márquez already mentioned it when conceptualizing magical realism. Latin America starts from a contradictory structure that surprisingly works. On the one hand, the population prays to the virgin, but on the other, they also believe that goblins steal things from them at night. Both spiritual issues belong to different spheres that, to a certain extent, oppose each other, but they work, and in this same way Mash’s dedication is shown.

Source: A-1 Pictures

It posits gods and hierarchies that we can see from day to day, while also showing magical constructs as the supreme, immovable essence. The important thing is not that it contains them, but that it makes them work and correspond in the same environment without major problems.

Mashle will be an interesting installment, but it definitely won’t be for everyone.

