What is Martial Law? All the details about this system of government where military courts get wide power

There martial law, literally “law of the god Mars”, is a particular system of government that comes into force only in particular situations but which has been repeated several times in history in various countries. The maximum powers of the state in this case pass to the army and it is not uncommon for one to arrive later military dictatorship as happened in Thailand in 2014.

What is Martial Law?

With the application of martial law ordinary laws are temporarily suspended and military tribunals are vested with ample judicial power. In this system, citizens’ rights are usually reduced. The duration of the processes is limited and much more severe sanctions are prescribed than the ordinary law. In most cases the real legal differences concern deserters, draft dodgers and spies. In some countries the death penalty is foreseen for crimes for which ordinary laws do not prescribe it.

There martial law comes into effect:

In the event of a state of war of the affected nation

For exceptional public order requirements such as a coup attempt or a natural disaster

After a military coup in which a military dictatorship is established

Examples of martial law they have been seen in East Germany and the Federal Republic of Germany after the end of World War II or in the Confederation of Southern States after the American Civil War. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently invoked the Emergency Act during the Freedom Convoy protests, an action that the Canadian Civil Liberties Association deemed unconstitutional. Martial law also came into effect in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Martial law in Italy

In Italy the martial law it was applied in 1943 when the country was divided between the Republic of Salò and the rest of Italy occupied by the Allies. It was Benito Mussolini who invoked it through special courts that had to judge desertions, mass escapes to the mountains to join the partisans and rebellions on a case-by-case basis.

