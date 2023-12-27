Mariella Zanetti She had her golden age when she dressed in feathers and sequins with her friend, the host Tula Rodríguez. After those years, Mariella worked in various areas of entertainment such as hosting – in 'Recargados de laughter' and as a guest on other programs – and acting. However, few know that she decided to change her stage name and we will tell you why in this note.

What is Mariella Zanetti's real name?

The former model's full name is Karla Mariella of Guadalupe Sánchez Zanetti. The reason why she used the stage name Mariella Zanetti was because of her maternal grandfather. In an interview with Verónica Linares, she assured that her grandfather was an important pillar in her life and the man whom she considered her father figure.

“Zanetti for my grandfather. He was my father. My grandfather represented a very important figure in my life. I learned the values ​​from him, respect for people, being honest. “He was a very special man, he was a genius,” he pointed.

How much did Mariella Zanetti earn during her time as a star?

Between the 90s and 2000s, Zanetti He worked on open television and, at the same time, doing various shows for companies and events. She said that she earned $1,000 for 45 minutes, and after participating in other shows, she earned $16,000 a day.

“It wasn't that I supported him, but that he earned less. Any man at that time earned less than me. I earned my salary from television and shows, and at that time they paid salaries, not like now (…). The shows were $1,000 for 45 minutes and I did that every day. In one day I could make 16,000 dollars,” ended.