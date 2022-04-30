Maria Pia Copello is famous for being one of the most important influencers in our country. The former host of “María Pía y Timoteo” found an opportunity during the pandemic to share with his followers more aspects of his personal life, such as the house in which he lives with his family. In this note, review the most beautiful corners of the exdalina’s home.

What is María Pía Copello’s house like?

During the pandemic, many Peruvian celebrities took to social media to keep in touch with their followers and upload content from home. Undoubtedly, Maria Pia Copello It has become a reference for several local influencers.

One of the most frequent types of content on her Instagram and TikTok accounts is related to beauty and fashion. For this reason, the former dalina has allowed her fans to know the most beautiful corners of her home when recording her entertaining shorts.

The most famous corners of the beautiful house of María Pía Copello. Photo: Instagram

Other types of frequent content that we see on their platforms are videos with other celebrities. They can be international, like the ones shared with Sebastián Yatra, or some local figures like the models Flavia Laos and Luana Barron. It is usual to see the television figure invite characters from the field to his house.

The dances are also a fundamental part of the cover letter that Maria Pia Share on your social networks. Both the topics that are trending and those closest to our culture, Copello has impressed with his talent. The presenter also shares the happy camera with her youngest daughter, Catalina.

The kitchen became one of the favorite places for users who watch the videos of María Pía Copello, since she is always accompanied by some famous character from television or the internet. It is normal to see her preparing a dish or a dessert accompanied by her friends, such as Ignacio Baladán.

However, one of the favorite areas of the luxurious house in which María Pía Copello lives are the exteriors. Without a doubt, the entrance and the gardens of her house have fascinated more than one passionate about decoration.

Who does María Pía Copello live with?

Maria Pia Copello She lives with her husband, businessman Samuel Dyer Coriat. The couple married in 2006, making it 15 years of marriage.

The family of the host of “This is war” is also made up of her older children, Samuel and Vasco (who do not usually appear continuously in her videos), and by her little Catalina, who has become the star and key piece of their content online.

María Pía Copello and Samuel Dyer with their minor children. Photo: Instagram

What does María Pía Copello do for a living?

As previously mentioned, Maria Pia Copello He dedicates fundamental time of his professional life to making entertainment content on the different virtual platforms that exist.

Simultaneously, she has served as one of the hosts for the special season of “This is war”, a program that is celebrating 10 years on the air. However, she has drawn attention to the fact that she has not been seen on the show from Monday, April 25 to this date (Friday, April 29). The production of the program has not reported what has happened to the presenter.

Could María Pía Copello leave “This is war”?

A couple of weeks ago, Rodrigo Gonzalez Y Gigi Miter reported that there was a possibility that Maria Pia Copello I retired from the leadership of “This is war” and Renzo Schuller joined.

“They joke all the time with the possibility that Maria Pía has less time left on the show every day because Renzo Schuller returns (…) It is confirmed, I will sign that for you, but while his contract with Latina ends, he is doing weather. María Pía is there to cover her super friend and producer Peter Fajardo” said ‘Peluchín’.

Are the fights between María Pía and Johanna San Miguel based on ratings?

One of the constants in the last season of EEG, were the disputes between María Pía Copello and Johanna San Miguel. About this, Magaly Medina believed that it was a strategy to obtain a rating.