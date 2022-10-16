Away from work at 58-59 with 35 contributions. This is Giorgia Meloni’s idea to rethink the Italian pension system, overcoming the Fornero reform without having a heavy impact on the state accounts. These are the two objectives that Meloni would achieve with this maneuver, but at the same time he would have to contend with the League, which asks to move to Quota 41, as well as with the checks halved up to a third due to the recalculation.

Without this solution, Fornero could come back into vogue, given that from January it will no longer be possible to talk about Quota 102, the measure of the Drgahi government. The measure of the former minister of the Monti government predated retirement at 67 with at least 20 contributions, or at 42 years and 10 months regardless of age, one less for women. The Man Option was borrowed from the Woman Option, which will expire on December 31st but which the next government would like to make structural together with the Social Ape, the bridge-assistance measure for the workers or unemployed in difficulty. Already in the electoral campaign, Giorgia Meloni had said that a similar system could also be thought of for men.

The main problem comes precisely from the recalculation that could cause the recipients of this new reform to lose 13 to 31% of the allowance. This is the main doubt that makes it difficult to think of making the measure structural. The Northern League measure known instead ocme Quota 41 is much more expensive for the country’s coffers: 18 billion in three years according to the INPS, while there are only 9 in two years for the Lega (4 the first and 5 the second). Unions on this reform believe it could be a second flop like Quota 100 and Quota 102, which have seen a very low draw.