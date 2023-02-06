He magnesium It is an essential mineral for Human health and is a key component of more than 300 enzymes in the body.

It is responsible for crucial functions such as protein production, muscle function, nerve function, blood pressure regulation, and blood glucose control.

Additionally, it is an electrolyte that helps move nutrients into cells and regulate fluid balance. However, it is estimated that approximately 50% of people do not get enough magnesium in their diet.

Insufficient magnesium intake can have serious health consequences. It can cause fatigue, weakness, numbness, cramps, loss of appetite, and nausea.

Additionally, severe cases of magnesium deficiency can lead to seizures and hypocalcemia or hypokalemia (low calcium and potassium levels).

However, getting enough magnesium also has many health benefits. Adequate magnesium intake can help reduce chronic inflammation, which can help with longevity, healthy weight management, and chronic disease risk.

It can also help prevent bone fractures, as it’s a crucial component of bone structure and can help your body absorb and use calcium and vitamin D. Plus, magnesium has also been linked to less stress and anxiety, and better cardiovascular health.

Improving sleep is one of the most touted benefits of magnesium in the wellness world, and research might actually back up the claims. Magnesium helps regulate various sleep-related neurotransmitters.

It is recommended that young adults over the age of 19 consume 310 or 400 milligrams (for women and men, respectively) of magnesium daily. For people over the age of 30, the recommended daily allowance increases to 320 milligrams for women and 420 milligrams for men.

There are many ways to add magnesium to your diet in a tasty and healthy way. Some magnesium-rich foods include whole grains, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, leafy green vegetables, legumes, fish, and dairy products. It’s also possible to get enough magnesium through supplements, but it’s important to talk to a doctor before starting any supplements.