In an increasingly connected world, artificial intelligence becomes an indispensable ally for our daily activities.

In this context, LightIA has stood out as one of the most prominent and versatile AI tools that you can incorporate into your WhatsAppgiving you a unique and enriching messaging experience.

LuzIA is the most renowned artificial intelligence today, and it is not difficult to understand why. With it, you can not only express yourself however you want, but also enjoy a series of unique features that will transform your WhatsApp experience.

Among its notable abilities, LuzIA can easily translate texts, provide you with address information, create personalized images, modify text, and even more. Its ability to adapt to your needs makes it an exceptional virtual company.

How to add LuzIA on WhatsApp

The good news is that you don’t need to subscribe to any website to take advantage of LuzIA’s capabilities on WhatsApp. Here are the simple steps to add it and start enjoying its services:

Add the number: Open your WhatsApp application and add the LuzIA number: +34 613 28 81 16. Add the prefix: It is important to always remember to put the “+34” before the cell phone number. In this way, you will be able to access LuzIA’s artificial intelligence effectively. Ready to chat! Once LuzIA’s number has been added, you can start interacting with her on WhatsApp.

The AI ​​will likely start communicating with you in English at first. Don’t worry, just add a phrase in Spanish and LuzIA will switch to the language of your preference.

If this doesn’t happen, you can tell it directly in which language you want it to respond to you, and it will!

LuzIA is the virtual company you were waiting for to enhance your conversations on WhatsApp.

With its translation skills, address search, custom image creation, and more, your messaging app experience will never be the same.

Adding it is simple and fast, so don’t wait any longer to enjoy everything this artificial intelligence has to offer. Start chatting with LuzIA today!