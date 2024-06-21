Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/21/2024 – 19:49

The lunistice, an astronomical phenomenon that makes it appear that the Moon is standing still in the sky, begins on the night of this Friday, the 21st. The event is not rare, but it also does not happen often. The last time people were able to observe a “lunar standstill”, as the event came to be called, was 18 years ago, in 2006.

However, only those who are in the northern hemisphere of the Earth can appreciate this event. In other words, people who are in Brazil will not be able to follow the lunisticio, which is expected to last until 2025.

The phenomenon happens because the Moon will be 28.5º degrees south of the Equator. In practice, the natural satellite will reach the most extreme points in relation to the Earth, which leads it to take a greater trajectory when traveling around our planet. For this reason, it becomes more visible to people’s eyes and causes the feeling that it has been “frozen” on the horizon.

“This phenomenon refers to the limits of greatest declination (angular measurement in relation to the celestial equator) that the Moon can reach”, explains Rodolfo Langhi, professor and coordinator of the Astronomy Observatory at the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp).

Because the Moon is more inclined south of the Equator, viewing it will be different for those in opposite hemispheres.

For those observing from southern countries, the Moon rises earlier and sets later, presenting a trajectory in which it will remain above the horizon for longer and reach very high points in the sky.

For people who have been to the northern part of the Earth, they will see our planet’s natural satellite have an opposite appearance: it will reach the lowest heights of the year in the sky – which causes the sensation of standing still.

“This means that here in the southern hemisphere, the Moon spends more time above the horizon, where it rises earlier and sets later than in the northern hemisphere, where the Moon rises later and sets earlier”, explains Rodolfo Langhi .

The event takes place at the same time as the winter (in the southern hemisphere) and summer (northern hemisphere) solstices.

“It happens that during the solstices (entry of winter and summer), at the moment of sunrise and sunset, the ecliptic line, on the horizon, appears as far away as possible from the east and west cardinal points, about 23 degrees . So, when we have a Full Moon around this time, it will rise as far away from these cardinal points as possible”, says the professor.

The ecliptic line mentioned by Langhi is an imaginary line “traveled by the sun” from the point of view of someone on Earth (that is, rising in the east and points in the west).

The Moon, according to the coordinator of the Unesp Astronomy Observatory, is always very close to this line, moving only 5 degrees away, twice during the month, once north and once south of the ecliptic line.

“The two intersections between the plane of the lunar orbit and the plane of the Earth’s orbit, the ecliptic, are called nodes, or nodes. But these nodes do not stay still, they rotate slowly over the years”, says the professor.

“As the node is almost reaching this intersection, the winter Full Moon is much further south of the ecliptic and, consequently, the celestial equator, about 28.5 degrees. This repeats every 18.6 years.”