When it comes to the application of a literature review in regard to research methodology, the literature review is noted as being the process of writing which conducts the summarization, the synthesization, and the critique concerning the literature that was discovered due to a search for literature for a particular topic. The literature review may be included in an effort to serve as a background on behalf of a research project. On the other side of the spectrum, it is also possible for there to be the usage of a literature review that will serve as the foundational context pertaining to a key research project. In this blog, you will find high-quality examples of literary reviews to get inspiration for your work.

There do exist various reasons regarding the issue of why someone would decide to review some literature for inclusion within a literature review. The person may wish to engage in the identification of various aspects of development within a realm of designated study. The person may have a desire to know more regarding the sources of the information as well as the methodologies that were applied during the process of the research. Furthermore, the person may wish to be able to review the literature in an effort to discover the presence of any gaps within the literature that could then serve later as questions for more research. In addition, the person may have a desire to determine the validity of the originality pertaining to a particular project. Then the individual may also have a desire to perform an evaluation of the methods that were used for the research. The person also may wish to further proceed to determine the presence of any errors that should be averted. Moreover, the person may wish to express highlights of the strengths as well as key areas of the weaknesses, along with any identified controversies that were detected within the project. Also, the person may have a desire to focus on presenting the experts in the field of study.

During the time that someone is conducting the writing of a literature review, it is vital to take several pertinent objectives into serious consideration. Therefore, one objective of the literature review is to indicate to readers new aspects of the developments within the chosen field of study. Then another objective is that the writer of the literature review must provide a foundation for his or her credibility. Then the next objective is that there must follow a discussion regarding the relevance of the questions as well as their significance of them. Yet, another objective during the process of writing the literature review is that there should be the provision of the circumstances surrounding the particular method of research. Then another objective is that there should ensure the addressing of the appropriateness of the method that was applied along with its relevance.

The depth of the literature review will be based on several factors. A large contributing factor that will determine the depth of the literature review is the audience for whom the person is writing the literature review. Then another key factor that will impact the depth of the literature review certainly is the intended purpose of the literature review. Take into consideration, for example, if you are conducting the writing of a literature review that will serve to help you with the process of writing your dissertation or thesis, then you may find that it would be a good idea to have a literature review that is deeply comprehensive. In this case, it should include the reviews of all the literature that is relevant to a topic along with sources that are relevant beyond the scope of what is presently accessible at libraries, such as some types of scholarly journals that would be highly beneficial.

In conclusion, the literature review serves as a summary that is as comprehensive as possible regarding research that was previously conducted about a particular topic. The literature review examines books, scholarly articles as well as various other sources that are relevant. It is understood that the literature review should present a summary of the research, should provide a description of the research, and should also grant an objective evaluation of the research. Furthermore, it should proceed to indicate any clarifications that are necessary about the research.