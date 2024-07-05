Argentina suffered more than expected to qualify for the semi-final of the America Cup: tied in the 90th minute against Ecuador after a match that seemed to be under control.

The Albiceleste could not close the game in a controversial refereeing match and against a Ecuador which forced penalties in stoppage time.

Argentina vs Ecuador Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Argentina is saved by the ‘Dibu’

Emiliano ‘Draw’ Martinez He was the hero of the Argentine night after saving two key penalties following the captain’s mistake Lionel Messi, who chipped it and sent the ball wide of the three posts.

The qualification leaves many concerns for Argentina who suffered with a Lionel Messi missing. The ’10’ arrived at the game with an adductor problem and it was noted that he was not physically well.

Lio ran as much as necessary, but without making too many efforts with sudden changes of direction. He struggled in the final stretch of the match, he did not look as active as on other occasions and at times he was absent.

Argentina vs. Ecuador Photo:AFP Share

Messi’s effort

The Argentine star was the big doubt until the last moment in Lionel Scaloni’s starting eleven and forced himself physically to play, as explained by his teammate and friend Rodrigo De Paul after the meeting.

“He made a huge sacrifice this Copa America to be able to accompany us on the field. All Argentines should be very, very proud of the captain we have,” he said.

“I’ve seen the hours he works to recover and be able to be with us. Leo is like an older brother to us, he gives us a lot of security,” he added.

Scaloni and Messi Photo:EFE Share

Messi confesses

Lionel Messi He also spoke of the pain that has been affecting him in this America Cup and he revealed that he has a mental block when it comes to playing because he can’t stop thinking about an injury.

“I was trying to get rid of the discomfort I had, the pain, training little by little, feeling a little scared, but in the end I felt better and I felt like I could be there,” he began by saying in an interview with TyC Sports.

“There is always a bit of psychological fear when you have an injury, a discomfort. But at a muscular level I didn’t feel anything. He (Scaloni) asked me if I was ready to play and if I was okay and I told him yes,” he said.

Argentina vs. Chile. Photo:EFE Share

On the missed penalty and the match, Messi said he was very frustrated for missing it: “I was very angry for having missed the penalty, but at the same time I was calm because I know that Dibu is getting bigger at these moments. I am angry because I was convinced to kick it like that, I had spoken with Dibu, with Rulli. I had been kicking several crosses in a row, the goalkeeper actually dived crosses. I tried to touch it and it went over my head.”

