What is Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome, a disease suffered by Miguel Ángel, a fan of Millos

Colombian soccer does not come out of dismay. This Thursday the death of Miguel Ángel was confirmed, the young fan of Millonarios whose story moved the entire country by fulfilling his last wish this Wednesday, meet the players on his team, before he was euthanized.

As it became known, the disease that led the fan and his family to request euthanasia would have had to do with Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome.

This disease is an inherited disorder that affects the way the body makes and breaks down purines.

Purines are nothing more than organic molecules that are part of our DNA. It is uncommon for one case to occur for every 380,000 live births.

Macalister said that he already knew Miguel Ángel. The players were quite moved by his visit.

Almost all patients are male and symptoms appear from the moment of birth.

Most of those affected present mental retardation and physical problems throughout their lives. Only rarely does the syndrome affect women.

Usually, Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome affects more men than women. Due to its effects, uric acid levels are deregulated.

The message of Millionaires after the death of Miguel Ángel

After confirming the death of Miguel Ángel, Millionaires sent a heartfelt message of condolences.

“In homage to Miguel Ángel! A blue angel who is already in heaven. Rest in peace,” said the Bogotá team.

