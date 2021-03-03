Infrared. Order at all costs. Documentary / France 2 / Tuesday March 9 / 11:15 p.m.

Documentary filmmaker Samuel Lajus (“Zaineb does not like snow”) and journalist specializing in police and banditry for the weekly “Marianne” Frédéric Ploquin have “those who hold the monopoly of legitimate force” testify. They focused their remarks on the movement of yellow vests, which for them is the moment of change in the doctrine of “French law enforcement”.

To see the areopagus of guarantors of this order (CRS, general of gendarmerie, commissioner …), ranks or not, up to the hierarchy (the prefect Lallement, the Secretary of State Laurent Nunez …), one could fear the meaning unique. But the knowledge of the environment of Frédéric Ploquin, who corrects the language of wood, such as the presence of former executives of the police forces before the change of doctrine (a former commander of CRS, a former general in charge of training mobile gendarmes, François Mitterrand’s Minister of the Interior, Pierre Joxe) deepen the field of reflection. And lead to other areas than the only confrontation between forces wrongly presented as proportionate.

If the DAR (rapid action detachments) and other Brav (brigades for the repression of violent action), made up of men “drawn mainly from the anti-crime and anti-gang brigades”, are today the spearheads of public security, there is “a problem of doctrine of the employment of the police force”. And “militarization” (ever-increasing equipment, “heavy weapons” – 9,200 LBD shots in three months) to the detriment of numbers (thank you Sarkozy’s RGPP, they all say) does not answer the crucial question. : what about police training? Some experts advocate a de-escalation of resources and a rebalancing of this doctrine. “It can be corrected”, estimates Pierre Joxe, but it takes “ten years” …