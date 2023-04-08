The House of Representatives has never before debated the results of the provincial elections. Until last Wednesday, when a united opposition moved against the coalition. Now that the CDA is questioning the nitrogen plans from the coalition agreement again, the coalition seems to be wavering. Can the government continue like this? And is it still able to achieve its own nitrogen targets at all?

In this Hague Affairs we answer those questions with Petra de Koning, Philip de Witt Wijnen and data journalist Wouter van Loon. Wouter also talks about the practical side of the nitrogen problem. How feasible and effective are the ideas that are currently on the table, such as the voluntary buy-out of so-called peak loaders? Have we reached an impasse on that front as well?

