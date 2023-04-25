We have begun to notice the presence of Kosmic Dust in some tournaments in Mexico, which is a brand of supplements designed to enhance the level of play of the gamer, streamer and content creator. It is the first Mexican consumer brand for the market and in its DNA is to improve the quality of life of the community.

The brand was launched in the United States and Canada in April 2022, under the imprint of Kosmic Tribesa technology company dedicated to incubating projects from different digital tribes and this year will finally see the light of day in Mexico.

For Diana Vazalf, manager of the Kosmic Tribes office in Mexico, Kosmic Dust “It is an ecosystem created to improve physical and mental health, elevate gaming, create community and enhance streaming.”

According to the company, these are the ways in which Kosmic Dust wants to benefit people:

-Improve your health: through supplements with a holistic approach to meet the needs of gamers. The products seek to increase your energy, concentration and improve your sleep to optimize your physical and mental health.

-Raise your gaming: if your physical and mental health improves and you are in balance, your gaming will inevitably improve.

-Boost your streaming: one of the objectives is for each gamer to build their own brand, organize tournaments, finance their e-sports teams, among other things. To do this, they have created a social selling program to generate money through the sale of supplements. Thus, with Kosmic Dust you can also generate economic well-being.

At the moment, Kosmic Dust It has 11 products for sale in the United States and Canada. In Mexico, it will start with 3 supplements, which are the best sellers in North American countries.

-Extrasis: powdered energy drink. Mixed with a glass of water, it gives you the boost and concentration you need to play.

–DreamBig: Auxiliary capsules to sleep quickly, deeply and that will allow you to have a refreshing dawn.

-FloZone: nootropic capsules that help you put your brain in tune with all its cognitive abilities such as concentration, reaction capacity, attention, etc.

If you want to know more about Kosmic Dust, go to https://kosmicdust.mx and sign up. Through registration you will be able to learn more about the launch, the products and their sales program.

Via: Kosmic Dust