Pope Francis is still admitted, but his condition continues stable as the Vatican press office has highlighted in recent hours. “The Pope can move and walk as always, Sometimes you need more help, sometimes less. They are small movements that allow it to alternate between the bed and the armchair, “says the body.

However, despite this, the truth is that the Pontiff continues with his treatment. “The Pope continues pharmacological therapy and motor and respiratory physiotherapy in the Gemelli. Alternate ventilation also follows: High flow oxygen during the day, non -invasive mechanical ventilation (the mask) at night, “they have added from the Vatican.

Thus, as they have also added since the Vatican, the Pontiff attended this Friday to the spiritual exercises of the curia that are being held in the Vatican. In fact, he came to connect by video, although without showing his face.

In addition, it should be noted that this Friday night no medical part was issued Due to the stability of your status As highlighted by the Vatican, who has specified that his stability is “slow and takes time.”

Although little more is known about the Pope’s health beyond the information of the Vatican, the truth is that it is also known that he has continued working from the hospital where he is admitted. March 11 approved thus “definitely the beginning of an accompaniment process and evaluation of the implementation phase by the General Secretariat of the Synod “, have detailed in fact from the Vatican, that is, a process that will conclude in the Ecclesial Assembly in the Vatican in October 2028.

Likewise, the Pope has made two new appointments these days. On the one hand, he has raised Giancarlo dellagiovanna, Until now advisor to the nunciature at the service of the section for the general matters of the Secretary of State, to the headquarters of Sistroniana, with the Archbishop’s range.

On the other hand, he has also appointed Kurian Mathew Vayalunkal, Until now Apostolic Nuncio in Algeria and Tunisia, that is, representative of the Holy See in these two countries, as the new apostolic nuncio in Chile. Similarly, the Pontiff has chosen the Father Paul Nguyen Quang Dinhas auxiliary bishop of Hung Hoá, in Vietnam.