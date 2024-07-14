The FBI continues its investigation this Sunday to try to clarify How the attempted assassination of former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump occurred during a rally in Pennsylvania and the attacker’s motivations, identified as Thomas Mathiew Crooks, who was shot dead at the scene of the attack.

Trump, wearing a red cap bearing his slogan Make America Great Again, had just begun speaking at his final rally before the Republican National Convention – where he will be officially named the party’s presidential nominee – when several loud bangs were heard.

The former president grimaced and grabbed his bloodied ear, then crouched as Secret Service agents climbed onto the podium, surrounded him and escorted him off the stage to a nearby vehicle.

Moment when Donald Trump is helped after the attack. Photo:AFP

“It’s incredible that such an act could take place in our country,” Trump said on his Truth Social network hours later.

“I knew immediately something was wrong because I heard a whizzing sound, gunshots and immediately felt the bullet tearing the skin,” he said. “There was a lot of bleeding, so I realized what was happening.”

Who is the man who attacked Donald Trump in Pennsylvania?

There are still more questions than answers about the attack on Trump, as authorities have not yet revealed any information about the shooter’s motivations. But the FBI has already identified the attacker as a white man named Thomas Mathiew Crooks.

Crooks was described as a 20-year-old man who lived in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, the venue where Trump’s campaign rally was being held.

According to initial reports from CNN, Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022. He is said to have received a $500 award from the National Math and Science Initiative.

Jason Kohler, a teenager who approached the police perimeter outside Crooks’ home with a friend on Sunday, said Crooks was a victim of bullying and had been seen at a local shooting club.

The young man was registered as a Republican voter, authorities were able to confirm from a voter list that included his name, age and address.

However, he did not always have a republican affiliation. “Federal Election Commission records show that a donor listed as Thomas Crooks with the same address donated $15 to a Democratic-aligned political action committee called the Progressive Turnout Project in January 2021,” CNN reported.

Local police block roads surrounding the home of the suspect in the shooting of former US President Donald Trump. Photo:AFP

The attacker was not immediately identified because he was not carrying identification at the time of the attack, Therefore, the agents carried out DNA tests and biometric confirmation to determine his identity.

“The FBI does not currently have an identified motive, although our investigators are working tirelessly to try to identify what that motive was,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek, who specified that They are also evaluating whether the attacker acted alone or if there were more people involved in the attack, although the first versions indicate that he did it alone.

The Secret Service described the attacker as having “fired multiple shots at the stage from an elevated position outside the rally” before being “neutralized.” by the officers. BBC Verify, which analysed images from the scene of the attack, described the gunman firing from a warehouse 200 metres from where Trump was standing.

Several witnesses said they saw the man before the shooting and alerted authorities.

Ryan Knight, a Trump supporter, said he saw the attacker in a nearby building. “As I was sitting there, a guy said, ‘Oh my God, he had a gun,'” Knight told reporters.

The attacker was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, the press reported. According to Fox News, which cited investigative sourcesThe rifle was legally acquired by the attacker’s father.

The Wall Street Journal and CNN also reported that explosive materials were found in a car belonging to Crooks. The vehicle was parked near the site of the campaign event in Butler.

A video posted by celebrity news website TMZ shows the alleged shooter lying on his stomach on the roof of a building, rifle in hand. He is trying to “carefully aim at a target in the distance before firing,” according to TMZ.

Law enforcement snipers set up ahead of former President Trump's arrival at the rally. Photo:EFE

The video does not show the man shooting. But a rapid succession of shots is heard, followed by screams from people who cannot be distinguished in the images.

In other images that have not been confirmed, the body of the alleged attacker can be seen lying on the sloping roof of a low building from where the shots were fired.

The father of the suspected attacker, Matthew Crooks, told CNN he was trying to “come to terms with what’s going on” and would not speak until he contacted law enforcement.

Minute by minute: this is how the attack against Donald Trump took place

Dressed in a white shirt, dark jacket and a red cap with his slogan “Make America Great Again,” Trump took the stage at 6:03 p.m. local time. The former president greeted the crowd and began his speech at 6:05 a.m.

Trump was criticizing illegal immigration and pointing to a screen with immigration figures when shots rang out at about 6:08 p.m. “Look what happened…” he said as four shots rang out in succession.

Immediately afterwards, Trump grabbed his right ear as “get down!” was heard before a fifth and sixth shot.

The former president crouched behind the lectern as Secret Service agents surrounded him and shouts could be heard from the crowd.

The attack left one person dead and two seriously injured. Photo:AFP

Within four seconds, more shots rang out, prompting more supporters to leave while other officers rushed onto the stage. Seventeen seconds after the first shots, a final bang was heard and a woman screamed.

Three heavily armed security personnel rushed onto the stage 22 seconds after the shooting began. Secret Service agents quickly gave instructions, such as “let’s move,” before lifting a disheveled Trump to his feet.

Trump was seen again about a minute after the shooting began. He said, “Let me get my shoes,” as officers formed a circle around him.

It was another 13 seconds before Trump raised his fist toward the crowd, who responded with cheers.

As the former president was led off the stage, cap in hand, spectators chanted “USA!”

Moment when Donald Trump is helped after the attack. Photo:EFE

Trump briefly paused to pump his fist in the air before walking off the stage. Immediately before he disappeared into a van and just two minutes after the assassination attempt began, Trump raised his fist once more and turned briefly to the crowd.

As the car drove away, heavily armed security forces dressed in khaki uniforms arrived at the scene.

What we know about the fatal shooting victims

Trump recounted what happened at 8:42 p.m. in a message on his Truth Social network. “I was shot with a bullet that went through the top of my right ear,” Trump wrote.

“I knew immediately something was wrong because I heard a whizzing sound, gunshots and immediately felt the bullet tearing through my skin.”

The attacker and another person were killed, while two spectators were seriously injured. Two witnesses told US media that they saw a man shot dead in the head.

Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, before Saturday's shooting. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

“The man next to me was shot in the head and died instantly,” and “another woman appeared to be wounded in the forearm or hand,” a man identified as Joseph told NBC News.

A second witness, who said he was an emergency doctor, said he went to help when someone shouted that someone had been shot. “I had a gunshot wound to the head here,” he said, pointing to a spot on his head, in statements reported by US media.

The White House said President Joe Biden received an initial briefing on the incident at 6:50 p.m. “There is no place in America for this kind of violence,” Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., Biden’s office said he had spoken with Trump and would cut short his beach weekend to return to Washington.

*With AFP and EFE