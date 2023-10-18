On the day after a major explosion at the Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City, the cause is widely questioned. While Israelis and Palestinians accuse each other of the attack and there is international outrage and shock, experts in the field of image analysis are trying to find out exactly what happened.

Five questions about the attack on the hospital.

1. What is known so far?

On Tuesday evening, there was a large explosion in the parking lot of the Arab Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. This hospital, founded in 1882 and run by the Anglican Church, has eighty beds. Its facilities include a free breast cancer screening program, a center for older women and a mobile clinic that provides care in the region.

According to estimates by doctors present, between a thousand and three thousand Palestinians were sheltering in the hospital. They felt safe, because under humanitarian law it is strictly forbidden to attack a hospital. Some of them are said to have gone to the hospital on Tuesday because bombs fell near where they live.

The explosion took place in the hospital parking lot; the building itself is still standing. On Wednesday morning, photos, videos and satellite images showed several charred cars at the site of the explosion and the ground blackened.

It seems that many people gathered in the green areas around the buildings and took refuge there. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is managed by the militant group Hamas, there have been 471 fatalities, including many children. International news agencies spoke of “hundreds” of deaths on Wednesday.

Ghassan Abu Sitta, a plastic surgeon who was working at the hospital at the time of the blast, said in a post on Facebook that he saw hundreds of dead and seriously injured people. “I put a compression bandage on the thigh of a man who had had his leg blown off and then went to care for a man with a serious neck injury,” he wrote.

Ambulances and other cars, according to international news agencies, took some 350 victims to Gaza City’s main hospital, Al-Shifa, which was already swamped with wounded from other attacks, said that hospital’s director, Mohammed Abu Selmia. Several victims were missing limbs. Doctors at Shifa Hospital resorted to operations on floors and in the corridors, usually without anesthesia.

Image of the parking lot next to the hospital, Tuesday evening. Photo Mohammed Saber/EPA



2. What does Israel say?

Israel claims the explosion was caused by a Palestinian rocket. First Hamas was blamed, then Israel pointed to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant movement in Gaza. The fact that no crater of any size is visible on images would prove that it could not have been an Israeli bomb, Israel says. An overheard conversation between two Hamas commanders would also show that they also assume that a Palestinian rocket caused the damage. The fact that the explosion caused a relatively large fireball is, in the Israeli interpretation, the result of the explosion of the warhead and the propellant of the rocket.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli army, told reporters on Wednesday that Israel has evidence that Palestinians are responsible for the attack. Photo Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP



3. What are the Palestinians saying?

Hamas says it assumes an Israeli attack. Palestinian Islamic Jihad rejects any responsibility and therefore also the Israeli accusation. It is pointed out, among other things, that Palestinian rockets could never cause such havoc. A later deleted tweet from an Israeli reservist also surfaced stating that Israel had eliminated a number of “terrorists” with the attack on the hospital. More generally, the Palestinian side is reminded that Israel often accuses the Palestinians of something it appears to have done itself, such as the shooting death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May 2022.

4. What is the response in the Arab world?

The wealthy Gulf state of Qatar calls “the bombardment by the Israeli occupier” a “brutal massacre” and “a heinous crime against defenseless civilians.” Saudi Arabia also blamed the bombing directly on “the Israeli occupation forces” and denounced “double standards” by the international community. Riyadh is a crucial ally of the US and until recently was in the process of normalizing ties with Israel, but those negotiations have been halted since the war between Hamas and Israel.

The same applies to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Even Israel’s most important Arab partner immediately condemned “the Israeli attack” on the hospital and, together with Russia, requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The response signals a possible turning point in the UAE’s stance.

Jordan’s King Abdallah announced that a planned visit on Wednesday by US President Joe Biden could not go ahead. Biden was due to meet with the Jordanian king, Palestinian leaders and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to discuss the war in Gaza. After public anger over the hospital bombing, Abdallah cannot afford to roll out the red carpet for Israel’s most important ally.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued increasing condemnations of Israel’s bombing of Gaza in recent days and spoke on Tuesday evening of “the latest example of Israel’s attacks that go beyond most basic human values.”

Like other Arab leaders, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, on X, spoke of an “Israeli” and “deliberate” bombardment of innocent civilians.

Aerial photo of the destruction on the hospital grounds, Wednesday morning Photo Shadi Al-Tabatibi/AFP



5. What do experts say?

Since the explosion, there has been a lot of speculation online about what happened. Several OSINT experts have spoken out about the event on X (former Twitter). Osint, an abbreviation of open source intelligenceis research based on public sources.

One of the techniques used is geolocation, which uses landmarks and other clues to gather information about a target or specific location. Researchers combine data from satellite images, online videos and images on social media, for example, to figure out where, when and how things happened.

Several independent and generally regarded as reliable analysts say, based on images of the explosion at the hospital, that the explosion was caused by a deflected rocket launched from northern Gaza. These findings were unacceptable NRC are verified.

One of the accounts, GeoConfirmed, which is run by volunteers, writes that the attack at the hospital was probably caused by “a rocket launched by a Palestinian group [die] exploded in mid-air (reason unknown) and one piece fell on the hospital causing an explosion.”

Analyst Oliver Alexander also refers to a video on X that allegedly shows that the explosion at the hospital took place shortly after a volley of rockets was fired at Israel. Alexander also shared photos of the alleged impact crater. The images show burnt-out cars among relatively undamaged buildings. He notes, as do others: “Most of the damage is concentrated in the hospital parking lot.”

As a possible answer to the question of how a relatively small explosion could have caused many deaths, Eliot Higgins, the founder of the Bellingcat investigative network, shared a video of the aftermath. “It looks like people took refuge there and the ammunition landed right next to them.”

The discussion was still in full swing on Wednesday afternoon and GeoConfirmed also placed a comment on its own conclusions: “Our conclusions are based on our geolocations: that does not mean that they are the truth, only what we think is very likely based on our geolocations (facts) and logic/reasoning.” To find out for sure what really happened, official investigations will be needed, according to the account.