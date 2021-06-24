While the 80 fire crews continue with the rescue tasks among the rubble of the building that collapsed in Miami, the authorities began to investigate the causes of the tragedy that so far claimed a victim.

The collapse of part of the Champlain Towers, a complex made up of three buildings, occurred around two in the morning. The building is located on Collins Avenue, between 88th and 89th streets, near Bal Halbour.

“One does not imagine that a building can collapse as it happened”, said in dialogue with radio Rivadavia Michael Góngora, deputy mayor of Miami Beach, who maintained that at the moment the reasons for the incident are unknown.

However, he explained that due to its age the building should be in the normal renovation tasks that a complex of these characteristics must carry out, which he defined as “luxurious”.

“What we know is that the building is 40 years old. Here in South Florida there is a code that at age 40, buildings have to be re-certified, such as the structure, the roof, the electricity. I imagine that the building was in that process, “added Góngora.

A bunk bed (top right) is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, US, June 24, 2021. REUTERS / Marco Bello

Rodrigo, an Argentine in Miami and owner of two buildings in the towers, assured TN that the collapse was due to “structural failures” of the building. And he said that the certification process takes three years until the City and County declare the place safe.

“The roof was being repaired, the air conditioners were being repaired. But I I know the garage was floodedIt may be some water, some crack that has pierced the concrete and collapsed, “he said.

In his testimony he insisted that the building did not reach the 40-year revision, that it was run by a civil engineering company that was paid millions of dollars to carry out the “recertification.”

AFG