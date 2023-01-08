Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil, at the headquarters of the Presidency, in Brasilia, this Sunday. SERGIO LIMA (AFP)

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. in Brazil, thousands of protesters gathered without prior notice on the Esplanade of the Ministries, in the center of Brasilia, and stormed the buildings of Congress, the Executive Branch and the Supreme Court. The venues are separated by just a few tens of meters, around the Plaza de los tres poderes. A week ago, in that same place, some 300,000 people participated in the oath as president of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The people who invaded the venue this Sunday responded, instead, to former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, defeated by Lula at the polls.

Who have carried out the assault?

The Bolsonaristas have been camping for two months in front of the headquarters of the Armed Forces in Brasilia to demand a coup against Lula. They consider themselves victims, without any proof, of a colossal electoral fraud. The thesis of the attackers is the same as that of Bolsonaro, who has not acknowledged defeat and always defended the demonstrations of his followers. This Sunday, the campers decided to take action.

What consequences has it had?

The police, not expecting the attack, were quickly overwhelmed. The demonstrators entered the headquarters of Congress, the Planalto Palace – seat of the Executive Power – and the building that houses the Supreme Court without any problem. Lula was not in Brasilia at the time and Parliament is in summer recess (it resumes its activities in February), so no victims or injuries have been reported. The television images do show material damage to the facilities of the institutional headquarters.

How has Lula responded?

Lula da Silva announced at a press conference the federal intervention in Brasilia, in the hands of a governor close to Bolsonaro. The decree assumes that the central government takes control of security. Lula has branded the attackers “fascists” and has accused Bolsonaro of calling for violence against Brazilian democracy. He has also promised that he will move on the “financiers” of the revolt.

What has been the international reaction?

International repudiations of the Bolsonaro attack are added. The presidents of Latin America, the OAS, the United States, Spain and France have sent their support to Lula and have called to defend democracy in the largest economy in the region. The coup leaders are alone, without external support, much less internally: the Armed Forces remained silent and well-known Bolsonaro politicians demonstrated against what they called a “terrorist” attack. Bolsonaro remains silent from the United States, where he traveled on December 30 to avoid participating in the handover of command to his successor.

How did the assault end?

After five hours of operations, the police regained control of Congress, the Planalto Palace and the seat of the Supreme Court. At least 200 people have been arrested. They now face up to 12 years in jail for attempted coup. The damage inside the buildings is important, according to the reports of the Brazilian newscasts. Broken glass, vandalized offices, papers everywhere: the image of an invasion.

