The suspect in a shooting that claimed the lives of 14 children and a teacher in an elementary school in the town of Uvalde in Texas, United Statesacted alone and allegedly shot his grandmother before heading to school.

Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told a news conference that at this point in the investigation they believe the alleged attacker, identified as Salvador Romas, 18 years old and who was later killed by the agents, he acted alone in this “heinous” crime.

Arredondo indicated that the attack on the Robb Elementary School, where children between the ages of 7 and 10 study, occurred around 11:37 local time (16:37 GMT).

For his part, the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, pointed out in another press conference that there is information that the alleged perpetrator of the shooting he would have shot his grandmother before going to school. “I have no further information on the connection between those two shootings,” said Abbott, who did not provide details on the health status of the shooter’s grandmother.

The governor added that, according to available data, Romas was American and a student at the Uvalde High School.

Biden orders flags to be flown at half-staff

United States President Joe Biden ordered that the United States flag fly at half-staff at the White House, as well as at all official buildings, military installations and warships until sunset on May 28.

In a statement, he announced that he made this decision as a “show of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, 2022 by a shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,

Texas”.

EFE