Dina Yudina from the team Tamara Gverdtsiteli became the winner of the third season of the vocal show “Voice 60+”. This is stated on the website of “Channel One”.

In the finale, Yudina performed the composition “On That Highway” from the 1960 film “A Simple Story”. “I came here with a specific purpose – to raise the tone to all of you, which fell during the coronavirus. I hope that I succeeded, “the winner of the project is quoted in the message.

What is known about Dina Yudina?

Dina Ivanovna Yudina lives in St. Petersburg, she is 91 years old. Prior to retirement, she worked as a librarian, tour guide, engineer at a research institute and a lawyer.

Dina Ivanovna began to sing at the age of 70. Before participating in the project “Voice 60+” she had never been on the big stage.

As the winner of the Komsomolskaya Pravda show said, besides singing, she knits, writes poetry, visits the pool and does fitness. Dina Yudina is also the author of three songs in the chanson genre.

Dina Ivanovna has a creative family. Her son studied at the choral school named after. MI Glinka, and her daughter-in-law is an artist of the Mariinsky Theater choir. Yudina’s granddaughter is a ballet dancer, she studied at the Academy. A. Ya. Vaganova. Also, the winner of the TV show “Voice 60+” has a grandson who works as a doctor and two great-granddaughters.