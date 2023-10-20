On October 18, tests were conducted at the Nevada Test Site, which is considered one of the largest nuclear test sites in the United States. As part of the test, an underground explosion was staged at the test site. The tests are designed to improve the United States’ ability to detect low-yield nuclear explosions around the world. This event was held on the same day that the State Duma adopted a law revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. Such steps are reminiscent of the peak of the nuclear race, which was accompanied by regular tests. Over the course of its history, more than 900 charges have been tested at the Nevada test site alone.

When did the Americans carry out their first tests at the Nevada test site?

On the morning of January 27, 1951, a Mark 4 nuclear bomb was dropped from the hatch of a US Air Force Boeing B-50 Superfortress strategic bomber, which exploded at an altitude of 323 meters above the Nevada test site.

In 1951, the first explosion was carried out at a test site in Nevada.

The power of the tenth nuclear explosion in the world was one kiloton. For comparison, the Little Boy bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan was equivalent in power to 13-18 kilotons of TNT. Those present at the explosion in Nevada notedthat the “visual effects” lagged behind those observed during previous tests – the duration of the glow was shorter, and the cloud of radioactive dust and gases rose to a small height.

“A dazzling white glow rose high into the air and after a few moments was replaced by a red glow that rose to a great height. The bright ash blinded me for a few seconds and pretty much scared me,” recalled the truck driver, who unwittingly witnessed the explosion, which became the first test at the test site located 105 kilometers from Las Vegas. The explosion, called Able, was carried out as part of Operation Ranger, a series of five bomb drops.

In the US Department of Energy’s collection on the first atmospheric nuclear tests, they wrote that residents “showed little concern,” but local police reported a flood of calls within half an hour after the tests. However, residents of the surrounding area still had to get used to regular nuclear explosions.

The United States began to think about the need for a separate testing ground after the tests of the USSR

In August 1949, the USSR conducted its first nuclear tests, which deprived the United States of the advantage of being the only possessor of nuclear weapons. Then the United States proposed the development of a thermonuclear bomb, which, it was believed, would return the United States to lost ground in the nuclear race. In 1950, the US Atomic Energy Commission asked the Department of Defense to join in the development of a continental test site project.

After working through a number of options, the military’s choice fell on Nevada – a place was chosen where, at that time, only 4,100 people lived on the leeward side within a radius of 200 kilometers. In addition, the location of the future landfill provided room for mistakes to be made without harm to the population.

The invited contractor identified two sites (designated “north” and “south”) that met the main criteria. In mid-November 1950, President Harry Truman appointed the National Security Council to lead the final search for a site for the test site. Los Alamos National Laboratory specialists involved in the search chose the “southern” site. It was noted that the low population density allows for control of the test site with minimal effort, and the state air base located 29 kilometers from the site could accommodate up to 1,000 people. Scientists also argued that there is no “foreseeable radiation hazard” for testing devices with a power of up to 25 kilotons. Moreover, they allowed testing bombs with a yield of up to 50 kilotons.

On December 18, President Truman agreed with the experts’ arguments, and already on January 11, 1951, he approved the first series of tests. On the same day, residents of the surrounding area noticed leaflets warning of impending explosions.

From this day on, the US Atomic Energy Commission is allowed to use part of the Las Vegas test site to conduct tests necessary for the atomic weapons development program. (…) Tests will be carried out on a regular basis for an indefinite period See also Error Page excerpt from leaflet US Atomic Energy Commission

The Nevada test site has become the main site of nuclear testing in the United States

The “indefinite period” lasted 41 years. The Nevada test site has become the main site of nuclear testing in the United States: while 126 charges were detonated in other places in the country before 1992, more than 900 devices were tested in Nevada.

In particular, in 1953, at the test site, which covers an area of ​​about 3,500 square kilometers, a nuclear artillery shell was tested for the first time in history. The M65 280mm towed cannon, nicknamed “Atomic Annie”, fired the Grable round. The 15-kiloton ammunition was launched at a distance of 32 kilometers. Grable exploded 160 meters above the ground.

The site also became the site of the first underground nuclear test. A Mark 6 bomb with a yield of 1.2 kilotons, called Uncle, exploded on November 29, 1951 at a depth of 5.2 meters. Six years later, a completely localized underground explosion was carried out in one of the underground tunnels of the test site – on September 19, 1957, a device with a capacity of 1.7 kilotons was tested, which did not cause radioactive fallout.

928 charges exploded at the Nevada test site before 1992

In total, until 1992, 928 underground nuclear tests were carried out at the Nevada test site. This number of underground explosions is partly due to the Treaty banning nuclear weapons tests in the atmosphere, outer space and under water, which forced testing to move underground. Initially, the parties to the agreement, which was signed in 1963, were the USSR, the USA and Great Britain.

Americans regularly protest against explosions at the test site

If the first tests in Nevada caused modest concern among residents of the surrounding area, then discontent grew later. It is believed that between 1986 and 1994, there were 536 demonstrations near the site involving almost 39 thousand protesters. In 1992, an 11-day protest involving 2,000 people began at the test site. The organizers demanded that nuclear testing be stopped.

In September of the same year, the last series of tests as part of Operation Julin, which included eight underground nuclear explosions, was carried out at the Nevada test site. On September 23, during the Divider test, the last nuclear explosion carried out in the United States to date took place. In October, President George W. Bush signed moratorium on nuclear testing in the United States.

Nevertheless, tests with explosions that do not reach critical mass continue at the test site. In addition, Nevada sorts and stores radioactive waste with a half-life of less than 20 years, and conducts tests to determine the status of the US nuclear arsenal.

In particular, in 2019, the Livermore National Laboratory spent experiment called Ediza. In the test, researchers used high-powered explosives to explode plutonium and then take scientific measurements. The results of these tests allowed scientists to improve the physical models used to assess the safety of nuclear arsenals.

In November 2020 in Nevada spent a test called Nightshade A. The test was part of a planned series of tests that will determine whether nuclear material is aging as expected.

The latest explosion at the US test site was called a signal to Russia

The test, which the United States conducted in 2023, has different goals. In a statement, the US Department of Energy noted that the experiment was carried out “for US purposes of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons” and to reduce global nuclear threats. The Kremlin noted that Russia is closely monitoring the situation with the explosion at the nuclear test site in Nevada.

Dmitry Stefanovich, an employee of the Center for International Security at IMEMO RAS and a participant in projects under the auspices of the UN Institute for Disarmament Research, admitted that this test could be a signal from Washington to other countries about the impossibility of hiding possible nuclear tests in the future. He noted that the tests could not be “timed” to coincide with the adoption of the law in Russia, since such experiments are prepared in advance.