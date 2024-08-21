One of the major differences between the MPOX outbreak spreading across Africa and the one in Europe in 2022 is how it is being transmitted. While the outbreak two years ago was spread almost exclusively through sexual contact, the victims are now mainly children, who account for 70% of cases. Something seems to have changed in the way this new variant (clade 1b) is transmitted, and it remains to be seen to what extent. But perhaps the virus has not changed substantially, and we need to look more at the context.

More and more people are questioning some of the assumptions made about this new variant of monkeypox (renamed mpox): that it is more dangerous, that it is more transmissible, that it causes more serious illness. All of this is possible, but it will have to be confirmed, something for which more precise information will be essential than that which comes from a context as complicated as that of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where it is spreading: with very few diagnostic and clinical resources, in the middle of a military conflict, with enormous rates of poverty, overcrowding…

Last week, it was the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) that warned of these unknowns in the face of the growing number of messages, some from experts, warning of the greater virulence and lethality of the new variant: “Although in the past it has been reported that the morbidity and fatality rate of clade 1 are higher than those of clade 2, current preliminary data from Africa do not show greater clinical severity in confirmed cases.” This is something that virologist José Antonio López Guerrero also stressed in an interview in EL PAÍS.

The fatality rate is calculated by dividing the number of cases by the number of deaths. The less precise the diagnosis, the more biased (and high) that figure will be. “There is underdiagnosis in all diseases, even here, with much better health coverage, so the fatality rate right now is an unknown,” reasons Adrián H. Aginagalde, coordinator of the Public Health Section of the Academy of Medical Sciences of Bilbao.

While these doubts are being cleared up, what is unquestionable is that transmission is behaving differently. But this should not be surprising, according to Aginagalde: “Poxviruses (such as smallpox, and now mpox) have always spread more among children than adults, and more among women than men, because they are the ones who usually take care of the children. This is not new, and it had already happened with mpox itself in Africa.”

There are many infections that spread more among minors, because their way of interacting is much closer than that of adults: they play, fight and touch each other more. In pathogens whose spread requires a lot of closeness or very direct contact, it is not unusual for them to be the most affected. The context has changed compared to 2022, in which it was transmitted mainly in sexual encounters, parties, saunas, and the highest number of cases occurred among bisexual people, gays and men who had unprotected sex with men.

Aginagalde points out that poxviruses have a great “flexibility” in adapting to the population, so changes in the sociodemographic profile of those affected “do not necessarily indicate, although they do not exclude” variations in the transmission of the virus caused by changes in its genetics.

In principle, the transmission routes are considered to be direct and continuous contact. In sexual relations, of course, there is contact, but not only. Touching the secretions of an infected person, their clothes or even talking very close to a person for a period of time, with the possibility of exchanging droplets of saliva, These are the routes that the World Health Organization (WHO) considers possible.The more contact and the longer the time, the greater the chances of transmission.

“It’s not the new covid”

This is very different from the aerosol-borne transmission that occurred with SARS-CoV-2. And it is one of the reasons that the evolution of the epidemic is expected to be very different and slower than that. “MPOX is not the new Covid,” said Hans Kluge, director general of the WHO in Europe, on Tuesday.

Rafael Toledo, professor of Immunoparasitology at the University of Valencia, says that the mpox virus has many differences with the one that caused the pandemic in 2020. “The most obvious is the size. It is twice the size of SARS-CoV-2. That makes it practically impossible for it to mutate in such a way that it can remain in the air for a long time,” he says. And he gives an example: “If you are on a bus and you are next to a person for 20 minutes, you may become infected because you get exhalations through their breathing, or through contact, but it will not infect the driver.”

If this airborne transmission by aerosols were to occur, Toledo argues, there would be much more age diversity in the cases. Although they are very different phenomena, the professor makes an analogy with lice: “We could say that they are transmitted through the air, because they jump from one person to another. But for this to happen, there has to be closeness. And, normally, children are the most affected, because this type of contact is more frequent among them. But if we change the context, for example, in a war, the affected population can change: many people crowded together, sleeping crowded together…”.

According to this expert, the most frequent transmission is still the exchange of fluids, and he believes that it is very difficult to compare how this new variant could behave in Europe. Last week, the ECDC described the risk among the European population as “low”, and this is something that Toledo agrees with. “It is a different scenario, a different disease, with much simpler traceability, in which migration has little influence, because it has an incubation period of two weeks, and the person coming from Congo to Spain does not make the trip in four hours, it takes a long time, and in that case the disease has already manifested itself, because it is very visible,” he adds.

The previous outbreak of mpox in Europe was brought under control precisely by enhancing the traceability of cases, providing information to people with risk behaviours and facilitating vaccination. From the 7,521 infected people that Spain registered in 2022, the number rose to 264 this year, none of them, as far as we know, from the new variant.

For all these reasons, experts, the WHO, the ECDC and the Ministry of Health are beginning to be more vigilant. In Spain, the Public Health Commission will issue recommendations on Wednesday, following the meeting held on Tuesday by the Alert Committee, in which measures such as border control or mass vaccination, which are not recommended by international organisations, were ruled out. But, in addition, they ask to focus on where there really is a problem: the DRC and neighbouring countries where the virus has begun to be detected for the first time.