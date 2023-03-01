He accident occurred on the night of this Tuesday in the north of Larissa, in central Greece, which caused at least 36 deaths and more than 85 injuries, 25 of them serious, ands the most serious rail accident in Europe since 2013, when 79 people died in the vicinity of Santiago de Compostela, in Spain.

A government spokesman said on Wednesday that the two trains that collided in Greece had been traveling for “several kilometres” on the same track and the Supreme Court prosecutor oordered an investigation.



“The station chief, 59, was arrested”a local police spokesman told AFP, adding that the charges will be announced shortly.

This is what is known about the accident.

How did the accident happen?

The accident occurred between two trains, one passenger and the other commercial, in which 346 passengers and 20 crew members were traveling.as explained by the Hellenic Train railway company.

The passenger train covered the Athens-Thessaloniki route, while the commercial train, probably carrying sheet metal, covered the Thessaloniki-Athens route.

The trains collided shortly before local midnight near Tempe, a small town situated in a valley where a railway tunnel is located, about 300 kilometers north of Athens. Several carriages derailed and at least three caught fire in the accident.

According to the country’s media, it is the “worst rail accident I have ever known

Greece”.

Due to the severity of the collision, debris from the two trains were thrown a great distance. Due to the violence of the crash, the locomotives and the front carriages were pulverized.

The trains collided shortly before local midnight near Tempe.

What hypotheses are handled?

According to the local press, the station manager and the company representative were questioned by the police, while the Prosecutor’s Office issued an order to investigate the causes of the accident.

Everything indicates that the trains, both operated by Hellenic Train, They were driving on the same road at high speed at the time of the crash. so the respective drivers and other crew members died in the accident. The first investigations point to human error.



However, the president of the union of train drivers in Greece, Kostas Geridunias, denounced on private ERT television the state of deterioration of the country’s railway infrastructure.

“Nothing works, everything is done manually, we are in manual mode on the entire Athens-Thessaloniki axis. Traffic lights don’t work either. If they did, drivers would see red lights and stop on time,” he noted.

For these reasons, drivers depend almost entirely on the information they receive from the heads of the relevant stations, stressed Geridunias.

The first investigations point to human error. In the photo, dethroned wagons of the wrecked trains

The head of the railway station in the Greek city of Larissa, a 59-year-old man, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, while the Greek Minister of Infrastructure and Transport announced his resignation.

“I resign from my position as Minister of Infrastructure and Transport. I feel that it is my duty to do it as a minimum show of respect to the memory of the people who died so unjustly, ”said the official on his Twitter account.

What is the balance of wounded and dead?

At least 36 people have died after the collision, reported the Fire Department, while 66 people remain hospitalized, six of them in intensive care units.

In all, some 130 people were injured, while the search for passengers continues among the wreckage of the trains.

The firefighters estimate that the number of deaths will probably increase, since among the remains of the third passenger car, where they have recovered the last two lifeless bodies, there are still a dozen corpses. The most seriously injured are in Larissa hospital.

most of the passengers were students returning to Thessaloniki after a long weekend

Some 250 people who were unharmed or slightly injured were taken by bus to Thessaloniki, located 130 kilometers north of the accident site, where according to a witness “apocalyptic” scenes are taking place.

Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris said “most of the passengers were students” returning to Thessaloniki after a long weekend in Greece following a public holiday.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared a three-day national mourning for the victims of the train collision on Wednesday. The prime minister is already traveling to the scene of the incident, while the country’s president, Katerina Sakelaropulu, will also visit the area.

At least 250 people were uninjured or slightly injured.

Stories of the wounded

In the first light of day, images on Wednesday showed charred train carriages in a tangle of metal and broken windows. Other, less damaged cars were flipped on their sides as rescuers used ladders to try to extricate survivors.

Some 150 firefighters, with 17 vehicles and 4 cranes are working in the search for survivors. Mechanics and cranes also went to the scene to try to remove the rubble and lift the overturned vehicles.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire life. It’s tragic. Five hours later we found bodies,” said an exhausted rescuer as he climbed out of the hole where he and his team were removing the bodies of passengers.

I am not injured, but I am stained with the blood of other people who were injured next to me.

“We felt the collision like a big earthquake,” Angelos, a 22-year-old passenger at the crash site, told AFP. “It was a nightmare what I lived through.”

On the website of the local newspaper Onlarissa, a young woman explained, crying, that “the train was late and (that) it stopped for a few minutes when a thunderous noise was heard.” “We have experienced something very shocking. I am not injured, but I am stained with the blood of other people who were injured next to me,” said Lazos, a passenger questioned by the Protothema newspaper.

“At the time of the accident, we were startled because the windows were blown out. People were screaming and scared,” another passenger told Skai television.

Authorities are working to remove the remains of both trains.

The most serious accident in Europe since 2013

Last night is the most serious rail accident in Europe since 2013, when 79 people died in the vicinity of Santiago de Compostela, in Spain.

Despite their seriousness, rail accidents and the death tolls caused by such accidents in Europe pale in comparison to other parts of the world, particularly India, where between 1995 and 2005 alone they caused the death of some 5,000 people.

According to Eurostat data, in 2021 a total of 683 people died and 513 were injured in rail accidents of all kinds in the European Union.

The train accident that has caused the most victims in Europe in recent decades it occurred on June 4, 1989 in the former Soviet republic of Moldova when two trains were hit by the explosion of a gas pipeline in the Slobodzeisk region and 607 deaths were counted.

On November 11, 2000, 155 people died on the funicular train ascending the Kitzsteinhorn glacier in Kaprun, Austria, after a faulty hot-air fan caused a fire.

Six years later, on January 23, 2006, 46 people died and another 135 were injured, including 75 children, when a train derailed near Podgorica (Montenegro).

Serious train accident in Greece. Photo: Twitter: @WorldAlert2

The worst rail accidents of the decade

In the last ten years, the most serious rail accident in Europe occurred in Spain on July 4, 2013, when 79 people died and some 130 were wounds when a high-speed train that covered the Madrid-Ferrol route in the vicinity of Santiago de Compostela, in the Galicia region, derailed.

On July 12, 2016, twenty-three people died and fifty were injured in a train accident in the Apulia region, between the towns of Andria and Corato, in southern Italy.

On October 6, 2017, at least 19 people lost their lives when a passenger bus was hit by a train in the Russian province of Vladimir, 180 kilometers east of Moscow.

On July 8, 2018, a Turkish train traveling between Uzunkopru, near Greece, and Istanbul derailed, killing 24 people and injuring nearly 200.

250 passengers were safely evacuated to Thessaloniki on buses Photo: EFE/EPA/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS

And in Greece, Until today’s accident The railway accident that caused the most victims in recent years occurred on May 13, 2017, when a passenger train covering the Athens-Thessaloniki line derailed in Ádendro, in the north of the country, with a balance of three deaths and six wounded.

In November 2018, three people were hit by a train that was traveling between the city of Alexandroupolis, on the border with Turkey, and Thessaloniki, in northern Greece.

SANTIAGO VENERA AND ANGIE RUIZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME