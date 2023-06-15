At least 79 migrants They died in the shipwreck of their boat off the Peloponnese peninsula, in southern Greece, and it was feared that the death toll could be much worse.

The fishing vessel the victims were aboard sank in international waters about 47 nautical miles (about 87 kilometers) from Pylos, the coast guard announced. As it could be established, the boat had left Libya for Italy. During an extensive rescue operation, complicated by strong winds, more than 100 people were also helped.

Coastguard spokesman Nikolaos Alexiou told state television ERT that search and rescue efforts would continue through the night. According to him, the ship sank in “one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean”.

There could be “hundreds” of migrants on the fishing boat, a source from the Greek Migration Ministry told AFP. “We fear there is a much higher number of missing people,” the source added.

Still, it is impossible to know the “exact number” of people on board, the coast guard spokesman said, though he stressed that the vessel was “overloaded.” “The fishing boat was between 25 and 30 meters long. Her deck was full of people and we take it for granted that inside her was full” toodeclared Alexiou to the chain ERT.

Migrants lost their lives when a fishing boat with hundreds of people on board sank.

For his part, the government spokesman, Ilias Siakantaris, stated that there is no certainty of “what was in the warehouse, but that” several passers locked the people to maintain control. According to the official, the Executive received information -not yet verified- that the boat was carrying up to 750 peoplealthough some local media speak of at least 400 migrants.

The survivors are mainly from Syria, Pakistan and Egypt, according to the coast guard team. One of them told doctors at the Kalamata hospital, where several survivors were taken, that he had seen a hundred children in the ship’s hold.

Ten boats, a Navy frigate, a helicopter and a Frontex drone – the border agency of the European Union (EU) – participate in search and rescue operations.

The Greek president Katerina Sakellaropoulouvisited Kalamata and met with officials about the rescue tasks and the accommodation that will be provided to the survivors.

And it is that Greece has known numerous tragedies with boats, often old and overloaded, but this Wednesday is the most serious human toll since a shipwreck on June 3, 2016 in which at least 320 people died or disappeared.

That European country is governed by an interim Executive until the elections on June 25. Acting Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas’ office declared three days of official mourning, adding that the nation’s thoughts are “with all the victims of ruthless passers-by who take advantage of human misfortunes.”

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, declared herself “deeply saddened” by the news and “very concerned about the number of missing people.” “We must continue working together, with the Member States (of the European Union) and with third countries, to avoid this type of tragedies”held.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, said on Wednesday that he felt “horrified” by the shipwreck and pointed out that events like this demonstrate the urgency of creating more safe formulas for migration.

Shipwreck survivors in front of a warehouse in the port of Kalamata.

This is yet another example of the need for Member States to come together and create orderly and safe pathways for people forced to flee (…), to save lives at sea.

“This is yet another example of the need for Member States to come together and create orderly and safe pathways for people forced to flee (…), to save lives at sea and reduce dangerous voyages,” Guterres said through his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric.

A surveillance plane from the European agency Frontex detected the boat Tuesday afternoon, but the passengers “refused help”according to an earlier statement from the Greek port authorities.

According to them, at the time of the shipwreck, none of the people on board had a life jacket.

Everything indicates that the ship left Libya for Italy, according to the authorities.

Also on Wednesday, a distressed sailing ship with about 80 migrants on board sailing off the coast of Crete was rescued and towed by coast guards to the southern Cretan port of Kaloi Limenes, off Libya, according to police. Greek port.

Greece, Italy and Spain have been the main destinations for tens of thousands of people seeking to reach Europe from Africa and the Middle East..

With a long maritime border, Greece is a regular crossing point for migrants from neighboring Turkey and faces increasing attempts to enter via routes near the Cyclades islands and into the Peloponnese to evade patrols in the Aegean Sea further north, the scene of numerous shipwrecks, often fatal.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

*With information from AFP and EFE