Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/31/2024 – 20:51

The strike by security officials is expected to affect operations at 11 airports in the country, including Frankfurt, which has daily connections with Brazil. Getting from one point to another in Germany has not been a simple task in recent days. Less than a week ago, a nearly six-day strike paralyzed trains across the country; and for weeks, farmer protests have blocked some roads. Now, it is the turn of airports to suspend flights due to a strike by security professionals. On Friday, urban buses must stop.

Employees working in airport security respond to a call from the Ver.di union for this Thursday (02/01), stopping almost all of the country's important airports, including Frankfurt, one of the largest air hubs in Europe. .

At Frankfurt airport, daily flights take off and land to and from Brazil, operated by Latam and Lufthansa, which is why several Brazilians could be harmed.

According to the German Airports Association (ADV, its German acronym), more than 1,100 flights are expected to be completely canceled or delayed due to the strike, affecting approximately 200,000 passengers.

Which airports are affected?

In addition to Frankfurt, the airports of Hamburg, Bremen, Hanover, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Leipzig/Halle, Dresden, Erfurt and Stuttgart should be affected by the shutdowns.

At Cologne/Bonn airport, the strike was scheduled to begin on Wednesday night.

Munich and Nürnberg airports are not expected to be affected by the strike, as security employees are from the public sector.

Which services will stop?

The approximately 25,000 employees of the private security services generally carry out checks on passengers, luggage and crew. Without them, it is not possible to access and operate security areas at airports.

Therefore, it is likely that most operations will not be able to be carried out this Thursday, especially matches.

A spokesman for Fraport, which manages Frankfurt airport, said it would not be possible to board any flights from there. The company asks passengers with scheduled trips not to go to the airport this Thursday.

All departures were also canceled at Berlin Brandenburg (BER), Stuttgart and Hamburg airports.

In Düsseldorf, the forecast is for reduced operations, as well as in Cologne/Bonn.

Cancellations and delays are also expected at Leipzig/Halle, Dresden and Erfurt airports.

What can passengers do?

Latam said, on Twitter, that flights arriving or leaving Frankfurt could be affected and asked each passenger to check the status of their trip on the company's website.

German airline Lufthansa is offering free rebookings until February 8th. In addition, passengers on domestic flights can exchange their ticket for a train ticket free of charge, regardless of whether the flight takes place or not, the company said. Customers must rebook their flights using the app or contact a call center.

Low cost Eurowings also asked passengers to find out about their flights and, if necessary, reschedule them. In addition, there will be an adjusted flight plan that passengers will be informed about.

In principle, under European Union (EU) law, travelers can claim up to €250 for short flights if the trip is canceled and no suitable alternative is offered. This, however, only applies to sections of less than 1,500 kilometers.

For longer routes, the compensation amount increases. However, if the airline can justify exceptional circumstances, passengers lose their right to compensation. This refers to circumstances beyond the airline's control, such as a strike, for example.

What do employees want?

The strike was called by the union Ver.di, which demands an increase of 2.80 euros per hour of work, higher allowances and bonuses from the first overtime hour, for a period of twelve months.

Currently, security workers hired by private companies that provide services to airports earn a minimum wage of 20.60 euros per hour, which results in a gross salary of just under 3,300 euros for 160 hours of work per month. On top of this amount, there are also bonuses for night work, Sundays and public holidays, as well as overtime.

Companies in the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) offer a 4% salary increase this year and 3% in 2025.

The last aviation safety warning shutdown occurred in March last year. On that occasion, the topic was the working conditions of employees. Now, it is the salary that is up for debate.

le (dpa, afp, rtr, ots)