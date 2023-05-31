North Korea tried to put a spy satellite into orbit on Wednesday, sparking alarms in South Korea and Japan. The fact It also caused a wave of criticism from various nations around the world.



Despite this, the North Korean country’s sixth attempt to take a spy satellite into space ended up crashed into the seaafter the rocket that carried it fell without reaching its target due to a technical failure.

However, the statements of Kim Jong Un to continue his attempts to bring a device intended for military reconnaissance they sow an atmosphere of tension in the international scene and the security of other countries.

What is known about this satellite and what have other nations said about it? We tell you.

The sixth attempt to take satellites into space

The one of this Wednesday has been the sixth attempt to launch a satellite by the North Korean regimealthough in this case it would be the first device specifically intended for military reconnaissance.

Pyongyang made five previous attempts to put earth observation satellites into orbit within the Kwangmyongsong (“Shining Star”) program, although only two succeeded its space deployment, without any authority having confirmed that the devices are really operational.

North Korea has repeatedly been accused that these launches are actually covert tests of ballistic missile technology.. However, the country has always defended itself by arguing its right to develop its aerospace industry.

It shows the object salvaged from the sea by the South Korean military that is presumed to be part of the North Korean military spy satellite that crashed on Wednesday, May 31.

Any launch with ballistic missile technology is contrary to Security Council resolutions

The projectile “quickly disappeared from radar before reaching the expected point of arrival,” the South Korean army was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency. Seoul published images of the remains of the satellite and its launcher which they claim to have recovered from the Yellow Sea, 200 km from Eocheong Island.

These pictures show a large metal structure cylinder-shaped with some tubes and wires at its end.

North Korean spy satellite launch ends in failure North Korea announced Wednesday that the launch of its spy satellite ended in failure after the second stage of the rocket that carried it on board failed. pic.twitter.com/HdaKDfhg3a – RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) May 31, 2023

“From the remains recovered, experts will be able to get an idea of ​​North Korea’s capabilitiesUS analyst Ankit Panda told AFP. The United States “strongly” condemned the satellite launch and warned that it “increases tensions” in the region.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, called on North Korea to end “such acts” and return to the negotiating table. “Any launch using ballistic missile technology is contrary to Security Council resolutions,” he said in a statement.

Kim Jong-un and ballistic tests in North Korea.

Panic and confusion after the satellite shot

I was taking my two young children to an underground car park

The shooting, which occurred early on Wednesday, caused confusion in Japan and Seoul. In the South Korean capital the sirens sounded and the mayor’s office sent a “critical emergency” alert to all mobile phones at 6:41 in the morning.

The alert, in which all citizens were urged to prepare for an evacuation, giving priority to “children and the elderly“, was canceled shortly after. The Interior Ministry said it was sent in error.

The South Korean army, quoted by Yonhap, said that the Seoul metropolitan area was not threatened by the rocket.

The missile’s firing prompted Japan to issue a warning.

“I was taking my two young children to an underground car park,” a 37-year-old father told AFP, saying he was “outraged” by the mistake. A missile alert was also issued in the Japanese department of Okinawa (south), through which the population was called to take refuge. But he got up 30 minutes later.

Pyongyang had announced on Tuesday its intention to put into orbit, between May 31 and June 11, a spy satellite to “deal with the dangerous military actions of the United States and its vassals.”

Threatens international and regional peace and security

His comment was a rreference to the joint military exercises of Washington and Seoul in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula, what Pyongyang views as rehearsals for an invasion.

The North Korean National Aerospace Development Administration attributed the launch failure to “the low reliability and stability of the new engine system applied to the Chollima-1, and the cunstable character of the fuel used“.

The entity said it would fully investigate the “serious defects” revealed at the satellite launch and that he would try again “as soon as possible”.

News broadcast with archival footage of a North Korean missile test.

international condemnation

Cease all actions that escalate tensions and instead choose the path of dialogue with the main parties

Japan and South Korea were not the only ones alarmed by the firing of the military device. The UN, the United States, Australia and even the European Union condemned North Korea’s action.

“The DPRK’s continued and total disregard of its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions threatens international and regional peace and security“, denounced a spokesman for the European External Action Service (EEAS), which is directed by Josep Borrell.

Now, he added, it is “critical that all members of the United Nations, especially members of the UN Security Council, speak out and show that such actions will never be accepted.”

Meanwhile, the 27 EU countries called on Pyongyang to “cease all actions that escalate tensions and instead choose the path of dialogue with the main parties.”

🇰🇵 NORTH KOREAN SATELLITE FAILURE 🇰🇵 🇰🇵 North Korea fails to launch satellite.

🇰🇷 Seoul mistakenly activates its anti-aircraft sirens.

🇯🇵 Japan lifted evacuation order from Okinawa Island.

🇰🇵 North Korea will try to launch the satellite again 🇰🇵 | CONTINUOUS COVERAGE. pic.twitter.com/KFX73U7uR9 – Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) May 31, 2023

This alleged space launch involved technologies directly related to the intercontinental ballistic missile program of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” Adam Hodge, a spokesman for the government’s National Security Council, said in a statement.

In his statement, The White House assured that US President Joe Biden is monitoring the situation with his national security team.

In addition, he encouraged other countries to condemn the launch and called on the North Korean authorities to “cease their provocations” and participate in a diplomatic dialogue to reduce the tension.

🇰🇷🇰🇵 | Raid sirens sounded earlier in South Korea’s Seoul after North Korea launched a device early Wednesday morning.pic.twitter.com/J9BzWavzX8 – Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) May 30, 2023

“Australia is deeply concerned about the North Korea’s use of ballistic missile technology that threatens our region and undermines global security,” Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said.

“We urge North Korea to comply with United Nations Security Council resolutions, return to dialogue and prioritize the well-being of his people“, remarked the chancellor in a brief message through social networks.

Japan also condemned the launch, which it said violated UN Security Council resolutions.

North Korea will keep trying to reach space

We know that Kim’s determination does not end with this recent activity.

Because long-range rockets and space launchers share the same technology, analysts believe developing the ability to send a satellite into orbit would give Pyongyang the cover to test banned intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Wednesday’s failure should only be seen as a temporary setback for the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, who will continue to develop his nuclear and satellite programs, according to experts.

Leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter supervise the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile.

“We know that Kim’s determination does not end with this recent activity”Soo Kim, a former CIA analyst, told AFP. He added that the launch could be a “harbinger of further provocations, including a nuclear test.”

After the breakdown of the dialogue with WashingtonOn the North Korean nuclear program in 2019, Pyongyang has stepped up the development of its nuclear program, with a series of weapons tests, including the launch of several ICBMs.

Since 1998, Pyongyang has launched five satellites, three of which failed immediately and one two appear to have reached orbit, although its signals have never been independently detected, which could be due to a dysfunction.

