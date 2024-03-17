Presumably, Fernando Colunga and Blanca Soto have fulfilled their dream of being parentsthis after years of relationship, which has unleashed all kinds of questions about it, but none of the artists have come forward to respond to the issue.

Fernando and Blanca would have become parents last year March 1 in Miami, Florida, according to the magazine TV Notas, but they have remained hermetic about it, they even never announced that they were expecting their first child; He is 58 years old and she is 45.

What is known about Fernando Colunga's son

What is known so far about the son of Fernando Colunga, actor of 'El Maleficio', is that he was born at the HCA Florida Mercy hospital in the city of Miami on March 1, it was a male and was born by cesarean section weighing 2,200 kg and measuring 43 centimeters.

In addition, Fernando would have been present at Blanca Soto's birth to see his son come into the world and later cut the umbilical cord while they enjoy an unforgettable experience together as a couple.

Although neither of the two artists has confirmed this news, Colunga was allegedly caught in the private hospital where his son was born, which would confirm everything that has been said about it.

For now it will only be a matter of time to learn more information about the son that Fernando Colunga and Blanca Soto had.

