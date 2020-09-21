On Sunday, September 20, near the Aland Islands off the coast of Finland, the passenger ferry Viking Amorella ran aground on the Turku-Stockholm route. There were Russians on board.

As stated in the message of the Russian Embassy in Finland, published on the page of the diplomatic agency in the social network Facebook, there were 11 Russian citizens on board the ferry, none of them were injured. In the message of the diplomatic mission it is said that all the Russians were provided with the necessary assistance and provided with hotel accommodation. Embassy representatives are keeping the situation under control.

The ferry ran aground off the island of Yarse in Finnish territorial waters east of the Åland archipelago. In total, there were more than 280 people on board the ship, including crew members. As reported by Yle, there were no casualties as a result of the accident. Passengers and part of the crew were evacuated from the ferry to the shore.

The director of the Viking Line company, which owns Viking Amorella, said that water got into one of the compartments. The causes of the incident are being investigated. The company does not rule out both a technical malfunction and a human factor, and states that the investigation of the incident may take up to nine months.

What did the Russians do on the Finnish ferry?

According to Fontanka, there were 16 Russians on the ferry, all of them truck drivers. Currently, the evacuated citizens of the Russian Federation are in a hotel in Mariehamn and are waiting for their trucks to be lowered from the board. According to the Russians, the evacuation went smoothly, many, when the ship ran aground, felt the shock and perceived it as a big wave. Passengers transferred to the coast guard boats from the cargo deck.

What is the Viking Amorella ferry?

The Viking Amorella ferry belongs to the Finnish company Viking Line. The shipping concern carries out passenger and cargo transportation in the Baltic. The company’s fleet consists of seven vessels.

The 12-deck passenger and car ferry Viking Amorella operates regular flights on the Turku – Mariehamn / Longnas – Stockholm route. The ferry was built in 1989 for SF Line, one of the partners of the Viking Line consortium, at the Brodosplit shipyard in Yugoslavia.

The Viking Amorella is the longest-operating vessel on this route. On December 14, 2013, the ferry lost control and ran aground off the Aland Islands. Then the crew managed to get off the shallows on their own and proceed to the port of Mariehamn, where the passengers were transferred to other ships.